ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, NM

KAFB to memorialize enlisted dormitories after notable enlisted Airmen

rrobserver.com
 4 days ago

Kirtland AFB will host a ceremony to memorialize the enlisted dormitories after notable enlisted Airmen in Air Force history on Tuesday, June 14...

rrobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhonews.com

Spiritual leaders offered prayers and blessing for healing and restoration on Navajo Nation following COVID-19

GALLUP, Ariz. — On June 8, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joined IHS Navajo Area Director Roselyn Tso, GMIC Acting CEO Pamela Smiley and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge during the Gallup Medical Indian Center’s Naas’ji’ “Moving Forward” Ceremony that brought together health care workers and spiritual leaders to join in prayer for continued recovering and healing from the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELIGION
gonomad.com

Gallup, New Mexico: A Famous Stop on America’s Road

Gallup is a Famous Shopping Stop on Historic Route 66. Cruising along Route 66 between Albuquerque and Flagstaff, I passed beautiful red rocks towering toward clear blue skies heading into Gallup. My head swiveled left and right, trying not to miss anything as I drove on. Located in northwestern New...
GALLUP, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirtland, NM
Government
City
Kirtland, NM
durangodowntown.com

Purple Cliffs Homeless Camp “Not Working”

The problematic homeless camp in the Purple Cliffs area along County Road 203 will be closed before next winter, and perhaps sooner if La Plata County and the city of Durango successfully establish a managed camp in West Durango. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings and Closets Plus. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. The LA Plata County Commissioners are moving ahead with plans to establish a managed homeless camp with the city of Durango’s support. Earlier this spring, the commissioners voted to purchase four lots, totaling a little more than an acre, west of the Durango Dog Park, and the price tag, $1.7 million. The county will use one time revenues it received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal program to help communities offset expenses related to the pandemic. The offer comes after a five year search for an alternative site to replace what was supposed to be a temporary homeless camp at the Purple Cliffs on County Road 203, across from Walmart.
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of murder after beating victim to death

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating another to death on the Navajo Nation. According to a criminal complaint, on June 8, 33-year-old Tyrone Atcitty Nez allegedly punched the victim, knocking him unconscious at a home near Sanostee, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation. The complaint says Nez then allegedly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Midnight fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — TheMidnight fire is nearing 4,000 acres. Monday morning air support and air tankers could be seen dropping retardant on the fire. “All of them had to stop flying around 1:00 today because of the winds. It was no longer safe, nor is the water or retardant or drops effective in those kinds of winds,” said Celeste Prescott Midnight Fire, Public Information Officer.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dormitories#Memorialization#Airmen In Air Force#The Air Force

Comments / 0

Community Policy