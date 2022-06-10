Oregon Secretary Of State Orders Post Election Audit In Clackamas County

Clatsop County Clerk Tracie Krevanko loves a lot about her job. She enjoys performing civil wedding ceremonies, legally binding two people to one another from the comfort of her county office. She loves the variety of it; she licenses cats and dogs and oversees the recordings of land deeds. But...
A lawsuit over which election records are public is headed to trial later this month as some Oregonians continue searching for ways to discredit the 2020 election. Washington County’s lawsuit against Tim Sippel is, at heart, a dispute over public records. Sippel wants a file tied to the county’s test of election software done before […]
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for Oregon House District 38 has won his party’s primary by just 28 votes. The OregonianLive reports that Lake Oswego City Councilor and small businessman Daniel Nguyen topped school board member Neelam Gupta, according to certified results submitted to the secretary of state’s office.
In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
Former Lane County Commissioner Jerry Rust appears to have won the write-in nomination for a seat in the Oregon House. No one filed to run in the Democratic primary for Oregon House District 9, which includes parts of Lane, Douglas and Coos Counties. That would typically have meant that Republican incumbent Boomer Wright would have a virtual lock on winning the general election in the fall.
OREGON CITY, Ore. — On the day of the deadline for the May 17th primary election to be certified, Clackamas County reports that all ballots have been counted. Staff for the past four weeks have been duplicating ballots that had blurry barcodes preventing them from being counted by computer. Workers operated in pairs with one Democrat and one Republican taking turns doing the duplication.
Central Oregon drug agents, assisted by SWAT teams, support aircraft and several law enforcement agencies, were conducting four raids Tuesday in Culver and Madras, and asked people to avoid the areas while the search warrants were being executed.
WALDPORT – The chair of the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue board, who had collaborated unsuccessfully with two recently recalled board members to try to fire the district’s chief, resigned as expected Monday. Buster Pankey, who like Todd Holt and Kathryn Menefee took office last July, submitted...
BOARDMAN, Ore. — Officials in Oregon's Morrow County along the Columbia River have declared a local state of emergency after private well testing showed high levels of nitrate contamination. During a Thursday special meeting, Morrow County commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of the measure, which will allow the county...
Oregon health officials reported 10,606 new coronavirus cases last week, up 8% from the previous week. The rise in identified coronavirus cases ended two weeks of reported declines, underscoring how little is known about the true number of infections in Oregon and nationally. The new cases are an undercount of...
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The office of a Republican Washington state lawmaker was vandalized by two people who smashed a window before tossing a lit flare inside. House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox posted Ring video footage to Twitter that showed the individuals approach the building around 4 a.m. Monday.
Federal regulators who have threatened to decertify the Junction City campus of the Oregon State Hospital over safety concerns recently rejected the state’s proposed fixes as “generally unacceptable.”. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services required the psychiatric hospital to rewrite portions of its plan to address...
JOHN DAY, PENDLETON & BAKER CITY – (Press Release issued by the USDA Forest Service) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects could be up to $4 million.
The growth of the cannabis industry in Oregon got too hot to handle. In the summer of 2021, unlicensed marijuana grows proliferated, along with operations that claimed to be growing hemp and were instead growing cannabis with plenty of THC. Every politician had "hoop houses" on their lips, and the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A severe staffing shortage at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has many residents concerned for their safety. Three months ago, the sheriff's office was forced to cut down on services and stop responding to some low-level crimes such as certain thefts and trespassing. Since then,...
The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
