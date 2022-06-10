ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

To 3D Or Not To 3D: Buy The Right Jurassic World Dominion Ticket

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Is it just me, or is summer movie season really heating up? The new movie releases we have on the docket are pretty exciting, and that’s partially because titles like Jurassic World Dominion are giving us the opportunity to ask a very important question. It’s time to once again explore one of the greatest mysteries of cinema: To 3D or Not To 3D?

Don’t worry, I’m not going to spoil any details about the third Jurassic World installment. Though if you want to learn more about the film without any specific details, Eric Eisenberg’s official Dominion review is here to help. Also, if you want to check out the archives of To 3D or Not To 3D , that can be arranged as well. From this point, it’s time to open the gates, and see if Jurassic World Dominion is worth the 3D ticket price, or if you’d be better off booking a ticket to BioSyn Valley to see the beasties up close.

FIT SCORE - 5/5

While it wasn’t originally built for 3D, Jurassic Park’s 3D re-release for the 20th anniversary in 2013 was only the beginning of dino mayhem coming right at you. The entire Jurassic World trilogy is now a 3D-converted whole, and it fits just as nicely as the IMAX 3D conversion of Steven Spielberg’s original film did. With action and creatures to spare, Jurassic World Dominion truly does fit the 3D blockbuster mold.

PLANNING & EFFORT - 4/5

You can be a movie cut out for the 3D game and still fall flat on your face. Planning and Effort is where the game is won or lost for a movie like Jurassic World Dominion . As far as the official party line goes, director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow himself even endorsed the efforts done on Dominion’s 3D conversion. During my interview with Trevorrow for CinemaBlend, he spoke about this version of the film as follows:

The 3D version is really strong. We worked really hard on it, I take that all very seriously. I would definitely recommend seeing it in 3D.

Did Jurassic World Dominion live up to the potential promised by its proud papa? Yes, it absolutely did. There’s some minor wonkiness here and there, and the brightness could have been bumped up a bit, for sure. Those caveats aside, the folks at DNeg Stereo have put in some solid work after previously conversions, like the exemplary 3D version of No Time To Die .

BEFORE THE WINDOW - 5/5

One of the improvements that came from the 3D experience in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the overall effect in the Before the Window category. Guns and dinosaurs are always things that present an opportunity to push the envelope, sending objects out of the screen and into the audience’s faces. In the case of Jurassic World Dominion , there are tons of moments where dinosaurs are snapping, spitting and roaring at the audience. Not to mention that the gunplay in sequences like the huge Malta section of the film manage to work as well as the various actors that hold their hands out to the screen.

BEYOND THE WINDOW - 4/5

Ideally, a perfect Beyond the Window component to a film would show limitless depth. Certain moments, like Jurassic World Dominion’s Biosyn hyperloop tunnel, go on forever in the 3D picture, while other more personal moments tend to contain the image displayed to a more limited field of vision. As characters and objects are properly separated from each other and their surroundings, you’re not going to see Claire Dearing or Ellie Sattler blending into the background of any given scene. This leads to another astounding piece of this 3D dominion.

BRIGHTNESS SCORE - 4/5

Crisp doesn’t even begin to describe the clarity and brightness in picture for Jurassic World Dominion . Perhaps one of the best shots that proves my point is when Claire and Ellie are trying to reboot the power to BioSyn Valley. In a moment that lights both women solely in red emergency lighting, there isn’t an ounce of dimness in that piece of the action. Throughout the rest of the film, there’s a bit of dimming, but nothing that makes the film unwatchable. That’s not necessarily the fault of the conversion team for Dominion , as your mileage will vary depending on how well the theater in question maintains their equipment switching between 2D and 3D showings.

GLASSES OFF SCORE - 4/5

Something rather odd happened during my 3D presentation of Jurassic World Dominion : for the first couple minutes of the film, it looked like the usual blur wasn’t present at all. I almost wondered if I’d wandered into the wrong auditorium and was witnessing a 2D version, despite seeing 3D effects at work. It made me curious to observe throughout the rest of the film just where the blur was popping up, as the effect was working. Based on what I saw from the rest of the film, it looked like the blur was refocusing on various pieces of the image, with a healthy amount residing in many of the backgrounds. Most notably, the introduction between Dodgson, Alan and Ellie was where I noticed it the most. It threw me off a bit, but it did lead to a more dynamic approach to 3D storytelling.

AUDIENCE HEALTH - 4/5

There are honestly only a handful of moments where the action in Jurassic World Dominion wonks out the eyes of the audience. Some of the more fast-paced sequences cause a bit of visual confusion, though only in certain action pieces. For as fun as the Malta chase is, trying to keep up with Owen and his foes on motorcycles gets a bit touchy in 3D. Otherwise, there’s no strain or motion sickness to be spoken for, as the rest of the ride works beautifully.

Closing out the trilogy of 3D films that started with Jurassic World's premium experience in 2015, Jurassic World Dominion is worth the extra 3D money. Roughly on par with the effort we've seen throughout this run, with a couple changes here and there, it's adventurous and isn't afraid to throw you to the dinosaurs. But will Disney's Lightyear answer the call to action in the third dimension with just as much excitement? We'll find out next week when To 3D or Not To 3D returns!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic World#Jurassic Park#Imax
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
GQMagazine

How Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Pulled Off Those Insane Stunts in Top Gun: Maverick

According to the aviation website Aerocorner, in today's money, a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet — the fighter jet du jour used by the U.S. Navy since 1995 — costs the American government $67.4 million. That isn't a bulk deal, folks: it's per plane. It should come as no surprise to anyone with a sliver of critical thought, then, that Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Co. didn't actually pilot the vehicles we see in Top Gun: Maverick.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
113K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy