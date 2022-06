The leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase is cutting its workforce by 18% in preparation for the possibility of an "extended" crypto winter. In a blog post from CEO Brian Armstrong, the company revealed that it will shed 1,100 jobs, noting that economic conditions are "changing rapidly" and that the world appears to be entering a recession. That, Armstrong said, "could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period."

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO