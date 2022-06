Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells went missing and an Amber Alert remains in effect as private investigators are now taking part in the search for the little girl last seen near her home in a remote area of Hawkins County. Hawkins County Authorities continue their search for any clues that may lead investigators to Wells. Private investigators are now joining in the search that has lead authorities on numerous searches of the land around where Summer was last seen on June 15.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO