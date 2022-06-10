ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jess Jessica – “Coming Up”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Coming Up” is a hypnotic electronic track from house DJ and producer Jess Jessica, based in Fort Collins. The initial percussion skips inward with an excitable quality, complemented by a sturdy, bass-y synth. Trickling synth arpeggios...

OnStage Colorado

Theatre review: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ earns its exclamation point

'Moulin Rouge' at the Denver CenterPhoto by Matthew Murphy. Touring Broadway production at the Denver Center through June 26. Now here’s a big touring Broadway musical that earns its stripes on just about every level. Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrman film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been updated with newer music to piece together its crazy patchwork score with a dizzying array of pop songs cleverly chose for just the right moment.
DENVER, CO
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Denver Taco Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Calling all taco lovers! The place to be on June 25 and 26, 2022, is Denver for the Denver Taco Festival! Join thousands of taco lovers for a weekend of fun and excitement plus the best tacos Denver has to offer!
DENVER, CO
coloradohockeynow.com

“He Ain’t No Ken Doll” – Jared Bednar First Pro Roommate Looks Back On Their Lifelong Friendship

Malcolm Cameron is told that Jared Bednar was called a “Ken Doll” in a Denver paper not too long ago, and Cameron nearly convulses with laughter at that description. “Jared cleans up well and my wife recently got on me for not wearing suits as nice as his. But he ain’t no Ken Doll,” Cameron said. “He used to have the flannel cutoff shirts and the jeans with holes in them and work boots on. He could dress down pretty good too. He was as tough as nails. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever played or coached with. If I was in a dark alley and in some trouble, Jared would be the No. 1 guy I’d want with me. Because, I know we’d both walk out.”
DENVER, CO
Spotify#Streaming Music#Dj#Celebrities#Fort Collins
9NEWS

Opa! Colorado's largest Greek festival is back

GLENDALE, Colorado — An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend. The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021. The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Help Drink the Bar Dry at LoHi SteakBar Before It Closes on June 15

The Highland neighborhood was just beginning to emerge as a hot spot for dining out in Denver when the much-anticipated LoHi SteakBar made its debut at 3200 Tejon Street, in the former home of North Star Brewing. Now, almost to the day it opened twelve years ago, the eatery is getting ready to shut its doors for good after service on June 15 — and it's offering half-off cocktails, wine and beer until then. "We welcome you to come say farewell and close this chapter with us," LoHi SteakBar wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

11 LGBTQ-owned restaurants in Colorado to support this Pride month

This Pride month — and beyond — consider celebrating Colorado's LGBTQ+ community by opening your heart (and wallet) at one of the many LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state. Why it matters: At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back in some parts of the country, patronizing queer-owned companies is a way to show support. Where to go: From Denver to Telluride, a new OpenTable list identifies 11 places where you can nosh on everything from escargot and pizza to tapas and dumplings.Duo Restaurant (Denver, farm-to-table)Hard Rock Cafe (Denver, American) Que Bueno Suerte (Denver, Mexican) Cattivella (Denver, Italian) Aperitivo (Boulder, global fusion) Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana (Colorado Springs, Italian) YumCha (Denver, contemporary Asian) Three Saints Revival (Denver, tapas) Ghost Box Pizza (Lafayette, pizzeria) Montanya Distillers (Crested Butte, gastro pub) Petite Maison (Telluride, French) Be smart: This list is far from exhaustive, so be sure to check out more roundups of local restaurants, bars and other businesses to back this Pride month and throughout the year. The Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce also offers a searchable database of LGBTQ-owned and allied companies.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Developer Proposes New Concept for Infamous Denver Property

Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it may...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado MMA Fighter Opens Dispensary in South Platte Neighborhood

Medical marijuana sales are dropping and a handful of dispensaries have recently closed up shop in Denver, but new store owner Elias Egozi isn't scared of a fight. In fact, fighting is how he spends his off-time. Last week, the Florida native opened Alto, a medical marijuana dispensary at 2160...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Cannabis Consumption Club Coming to Haunted Colorado Hotel

Denver's Croke-Patterson mansion is a prominent castle-like structure in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, that has been featured on multiple television shows including The Bachelor and Portals to Hell. The historic 130-year-old-building has been turned into a boutique hotel called the Patterson Inn and besides travelers checking in for a stay, at least a dozen "spirited guests" are believed to be roaming the halls - including the ghost of Thomas Patterson himself.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

'Jurassic Park' in Colorado: Discover dinosaurs at these 8 sites

Near the northern Colorado-Utah border, there’s a river-cut land of colorful rock traversed by the short Fossil Discovery Trail. It is an interpretive trail, with educational signs and remembrances of Earl Douglas. He is the paleontologist credited with the 1915 establishment of Dinosaur National Monument. Along that trail through this sweeping dinosaur graveyard, one panel recalls a question from Douglas: “How much is true, in this land of dreams, and...
Axios

City Park Jazz in Denver: How to picnic like a pro

Denver comes together on summer Sundays at City Park. What’s happening: Located in the heart of Denver, the park draws hundreds for City Park Jazz with free live music under the bandshell, a line of food trucks and more. Why it matters: The weekly events have been a city...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Top 3 Northern Colorado BBQ Spots – NoCo’s Best

BIGS Meat Wagon - Food Truck. Three different barbeque restaurants, three different flavors. Overall, if you are looking to score some great barbeque in Northern Colorado either of the three finalists would be a feast for those that love smoked meats. Nordy's offers a feast with any item on the...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Teachers in Denver are not alright

More than two weeks after 19 kids and two teachers were fatally shot at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, local educators continue to grapple with the aftermath of the attack.Why it matters: Teachers are role models and counselors for young people, yet the stress they endure is leading many to consider leaving their jobs. A survey by the National Education Association released in February suggested more than half (55%) of educators were contemplating exiting the profession earlier than planned. What they're saying: East High School social studies teacher Corey Wiggins, 32, said the frequency of mass shootings has desensitized...
DENVER, CO

