Former Vice President Mike Pence called for a return to Trump-era immigration and border security policies during a speech in Phoenix Monday. He blamed President Biden for what he called a "crisis of epic proportions" at the U.S.-Mexico border.Driving the news: Pence toured the border area in Cochise County before traveling to Phoenix, where he addressed more than 100 people at the Arizona Commerce Authority. "The policies that this administration have implemented are not a reflection of incompetence. The truth of the matter is the Democratic Party today is largely dominated by the radical left. And on their agenda is...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO