Three recent high school graduates — who were on the program in July 2019 — speak about their podcast set in their hometown of Gary, Ind. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.

GARY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO