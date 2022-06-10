ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

The Tallahassee Police Department has released the name of the officer who died Wednesday in a traffic incident

By WFSU
wfsu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tallahassee Police Department is mourning the death of 34-year-old Officer Christopher Fariello. He is the officer who...

news.wfsu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Family that was victim of triple shooting on road to recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A family is trying to pick up the pieces following a shooting that eventually led to the death of a Tallahassee police officer. Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after police say her father, Tyrone Cleveland, opened fire, shooting Tyunna, her sister and her mother.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley honored for 30 years

Police Chief Fred Mosley was duly recognized at the Monticello City Council meeting last week for his long and dedicated service to the city. Captain Jack Pitts, with the Monticello Police Department (MPD), did the honors, presenting the chief with a plaque commemorating his 30 years of service to the city.
MONTICELLO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
greenepublishing.com

High-speed chase across state lines results in arrest of one

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Thursday morning, June 9, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reporting that one of their deputies was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on SR 145 / Colin Kelly Highway at speeds of 135 miles per hour. Multiple Madison County Deputies responded to intercept the pursuit to prevent the fleeing vehicle from entering the city limits of Madison. Two MCSO deputies joined the pursuit near the intersection of Dusty Miller and Colin Kelly continuing south at speeds over 130 miles per hour. Moments after joining the pursuit, the Lowndes County patrol vehicle became disabled, and MCSO deputies took lead in the pursuit.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Valdosta man killed in officer involved shooting

VALDOSTA, GA – The GBI is now identifying the man who died in an officer involved shooting Monday. Authorities say 32 year old Timothy Adams of Valdosta is the deceased. GBI agents say the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation after the incident. The preliminary information...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Florida State University#Mourning#Tpd
WALB 10

GBI: 1 dead in Lowndes Co. officer-involved shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Lowndes County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). It happened after deputies responded to a 911 call to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The GBI was asked to investigate on Monday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Leon County Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in ‘Smash and Grab’ cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins, and it is urging residents to be more careful. Smash-and-grab incidents are becoming more popular, according to the sheriff’s office. This is when a person breaks a window to steal valuables out of your car.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCTV

UPDATE: Man killed in Lowndes Co. deputy shooting identified

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Valdosta. The GBI says that initial reports indicate deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a man threatening to harm himself on Ginger Trail on Monday, June 13.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello. The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced. A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

GBI investigating shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County. According to the GBI, the shooting happened a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the drive’s 100 block. The case involved one boy shooting another boy several times in a home in that area, the GBI says.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday. According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace. The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m. The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for...
LIVE OAK, FL
WALB 10

GBI: Juvenile in custody after Decatur Co. shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a Decatur County shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a release. Agents said on Sunday, around 6:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man shot and killed by deputy in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Valdosta, Lowndes County, GA. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgie Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, June 13. What we know: One man was shot and is dead. No officers were...
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy