Tucson might be best known for its spectacular hiking trails and natural beauty, but the city offers much, much more. Tucson is the first city in the United States to be recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy; it also offers inspiring modern art galleries and is home to the country’s most renowned health resort. For star-studded nights, the dark skies around Tucson make for exceptional stargazing. Visiting during shoulder season is ideal for mild weather and a blooming Sonoran desert, but if you can handle the heat, the summer brings discounted rates and less crowds.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO