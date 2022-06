UPDATE 9:43 p.m.: On Monday evening, a missing man — identified as 63-year-old Thomas Reeder of Glen Allen — was found dead following a search of a Bedford County pond. Virginia Conservation Police Sgt. Tim Dooley says they received a call shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13 about the man, who was last seen around 1 a.m. Reeder was believed to be fishing at the private farm pond along Moneta Road.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO