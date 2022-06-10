Sports Adventure Fun ribbon cutting

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Business Improvement District (BID) #7 had a record year in 2021, its membership selling the most hotel rooms since BID 7’s inception in 2005. “BID #7 started collecting money in November 2005, and at that time Deadwood had 981 rooms to rent per night,” said Celebrity Hotel & Casino Managing Partner and BID #7 Secretary/Treasurer Ken Gienger. “Now we are up to 1,676 nightly rooms. This will be the first time we ever went over $550,000 in BID #7 money collected, and we should hit around $625,000. Any money over $550,000 goes back to BID #7, but the money must be used for marketing Deadwood. BID #7 and Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) 15-year contractual agreement started in June 2010, and the contract will be renegotiated in 2025.”

