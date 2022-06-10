Sports Adventure Fun ribbon cutting

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of hikers and a few renegade mountain bikers, traipse across trails throughout the Black Hills. With recent thunderstorms, one thing they can’t avoid is a little or in some places a lot of mud. It’s important to remember to leave hiking, biking, and...
DUPREE — High school rodeo athletes from the Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Newell areas competed at the Dupree Regional Rodeo that ended Sunday. Saturday and Sunday were run as two separate rodeos. Dupree marked the second and final rodeo for the state’s Northwest Region. Athletes receive 10 points...
STURGIS — The sixth annual History Days, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at Sturgis City Auditorium. “History: Lost and Found” is the theme of the event which focuses on researching, preserving, and sharing history. This year...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shredding down the mountain in January, and riding your bike downhill in June, Terry Peak is making the mountain a year-round destination. “Woohooooo” someone yells as they finish their trek down the mountain at Terry Peak. People are excited about a new place to mountain bike in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rusty Wallace will be the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal, according to a press release. Wallace will help kick-off the 82nd annual rally during the opening ceremonies at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. Rusty Wallace is a true racing legend who is also...
STURGIS — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sturgis Area Arts Council’s summer musical is back with the 1972 Broadway musical “Pippin.”. “It’s so nice to be able to bring live theater to people again. It’s amazing,” said June Dill, the play’s director, during a break in an evening rehearsal recently.
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, the Custer County Sheriff sought to make sure people in the region were aware that there was a black bear on the move. “Watch your picnic baskets,” the post began. “I just wanted to make everyone aware that there...
DEADWOOD — Tye Chandler conquered a 38-rider field to capture the top spot at the Deadwood PBR Challenger Series event that ended Saturday night at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood. Chandler, a resident of Celina, Texas, scored a total of 263 points on three go-rounds....
DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s Business Improvement District (BID) #7 had a record year in 2021, its membership selling the most hotel rooms since BID 7’s inception in 2005. “BID #7 started collecting money in November 2005, and at that time Deadwood had 981 rooms to rent per night,” said Celebrity Hotel & Casino Managing Partner and BID #7 Secretary/Treasurer Ken Gienger. “Now we are up to 1,676 nightly rooms. This will be the first time we ever went over $550,000 in BID #7 money collected, and we should hit around $625,000. Any money over $550,000 goes back to BID #7, but the money must be used for marketing Deadwood. BID #7 and Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) 15-year contractual agreement started in June 2010, and the contract will be renegotiated in 2025.”
Louise (Bowman) Maynard, 95, of Deadwood, SD, died peacefully at home on May 31, 2022, with her family present. Louise was born in Deadwood on September 1, 1926, to Lyle and Anna (Keegan) Bowman. She grew up in Pluma and graduated from Lead High School. She married Jim Maynard on...
BELLE FOURCHE — After the weekend’s damaging weather events, property owners should know what to look for in a quality contractor. “Definitely an established, licensed and bonded, insured roofer or contractor,” said Doug Markworth, a field leader with State Farm Insurance in Spearfish. “And … don’t just ask, ‘are you,’ ask to see it.”
SPEARFISH — The Pine Island Gravel Odyssey mountain bike race ended its debut year Sunday following nine years as the Gold Rush Gravel Grinder. Rapid City’s Melissa Smith emerged as the overall winner in the 45-mile Pine Cone Frolic. Her time was 3 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds. Tony Tays of Rapid City claimed the men’s title in 3:17:05.
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered storms over the weekend hit some communities especially hard. “We could see the severity of it. I mean we were watching clouds raise and drop and temperatures change and it went from hot to cold, with opposing winds. We knew it was going to be bad,” said Shane Schwender as he recalled watching the storm from inside.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a common theme, “the housing market in Rapid City is hot!” People are moving here at an exceptional rate, averaging 8 to 10 people a day. What happens to the market when there is too much demand and not enough supply? Tally Monteau, a local Rapid City resident, says it’s a battle.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent vandalism at parks in Rapid City forced the Parks Department to close restroom facilities. The facilities at College and Roosevelt parks are now closed after the continual issues. Doors to the bathrooms were damaged beyond repair and will cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000...
BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills. On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds. Two-inch hail was reported from...
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction. Traffic will be reduced...
Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
Sandra Marie Smith, 59, died March 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
