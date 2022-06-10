ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/10)

By Scott Recker
leoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hardcore band that pulls from nu-metal and industrial, Cane Hill’s aggressive style is versatile and interesting. Afterlife, VCTMS and Moodring open. With SERVICE, Russell Simins (Jon Spencer Blues Explosion) and Jilly Weiss (We Are...

www.leoweekly.com

leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/13)

If you need a unique and colorful break during your workday this week, stop by The Fairness Campaign’s local HQ to help them inflate balloons for Pride this weekend and eat free pizza. The pizza parties continue daily through Friday. Hi-Wire Brewing. Free | Sign-ups 6:30-7 p.m., competition at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

New WLKY anchor team helps launch weekend 9 a.m. newscast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY announced Monday that Madeline Carter and Shaquille Lord will co-anchor WLKY News on Weekend Mornings alongside Meteorologist Susanne Horgan. The launch of this new team coincides with a new Saturday morning line-up, with WLKY Saturday Morning News from to 5 a.m. – 7 a.m., CBS Saturday Morning from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and another hour of WLKY local news and weather from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. beginning June 18th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Artist Behind Louisville's Favorite Murals

The work of artist, muralist, and illustrator Liz Richter spans multiple mediums. Her layers of color, repetition, and symbolism are boldly displayed through bright hues and patterns throughout the Bluegrass State — from stickers and postcards to high-fashion pieces and public walls. Passionate about creating mentorship opportunities for budding artists, she is also dedicated to creating accessible art experiences for at-risk or underserved populations. Meet our latest FACE of Louisville, Liz Richter!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs cancels Wednesday races, citing extreme heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs has canceled its eight-race Wednesday card, citing extreme heat. The decision came Tuesday morning after a heat advisory was declared for Louisville until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The city is also under an air quality alert and an excessive heat warning. Heat index values between 105-109 degrees were forecast for Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Family working to make sure legacy of Louisville teen lives on with 2nd annual golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been just over a year since a teenage girl was hit and killed in a crash, and her family is still working to make sure her legacy lives on. The Madelynn Troutt Memorial Golf Scramble was held at South Park Country Club for the second year on Monday. Family and friends are making it an annual event as a way to continue to give, even after Madelynn's passing. About 200 people signed up for the scramble and others volunteered to help.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Exciting changes coming for WAVE News staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE is committed to being the area’s news and weather leader, and exciting new changes announced Friday showcase the station’s commitment to better serving our community. Shannon Cogan, WAVE’s evening news co-anchor, will be moving to WAVE Sunrise starting on June 13. Cogan...
LOUISVILLE, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
WLKY.com

New café, meal prep store opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café in Louisville is aiming to make healthy eating more affordable and convenient. Clean Eatz opened on Springhurst Boulevard. The new business offers a weekly meal plan with six choices that people can order online and pick up in-store. All meals are portioned-sized...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

The Worst Outage in Ten Years

( Cincinnati ) - Tuesday is the start of a heatwave in the Tri-State, and thousands of people in the Cincinnati area are heading into it with no electricity. Storms that rolled through Monday evening led to widespread power outages in the region. As of Tuesday morning, some 84,000 Duke Energy customers were blacked out. "It's definetly widespread. We haven't seen these outages, really, at this number in about ten years," said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.
Today's Transitions

Eat Dessert by the River and Learn Some History

Lunch Plus One is a simple outing to do with a friend or a relative. This summer outing takes you to Southern Indiana for a cool, tasty treat and beautiful views. Nothing complements a warm, summer day like a big ice cream sundae. Located by the Ohio River with a...

