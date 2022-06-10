FEMA to reimburse Sturgis for 7th Street crossing

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will be reimbursed to replace the 7th Street low water crossing which was heavily damaged in floods in the summer of 2019. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said at Monday’s Sturgis City Council meeting that the city has heard back from FEMA, and the reimbursement...
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction. Traffic will be reduced...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Staffing shortages could effect Rapid City’s swimming facilities this summer. According to the City, shortages have facilities operating on a day to day basis. Sunday, the Roosevelt Swim Center had to close the outdoor pool in favor of the swim center due to a...
BELLE FOURCHE — After the weekend’s damaging weather events, property owners should know what to look for in a quality contractor. “Definitely an established, licensed and bonded, insured roofer or contractor,” said Doug Markworth, a field leader with State Farm Insurance in Spearfish. “And … don’t just ask, ‘are you,’ ask to see it.”
DEADWOOD — Deadwood has proposed a moratorium on short-term rentals, holding a successful first reading on an ordinance addressing the matter June 6, with second reading and a public hearing regarding the ordinance set for Monday’s commission meeting. Ordinance #1355 titled Temporary Moratorium for Additional Short-Term Rentals applies...
BELLE FOURCHE — The sun had not set Sunday night when Belle Fourche residents came out from their basements and began cleaning up from the severe thunderstorm that ravaged the area. Baseball-sized hail, driven by intense winds, shattered windows and siding on buildings, and pummeled vehicles. “We were in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a common theme, “the housing market in Rapid City is hot!” People are moving here at an exceptional rate, averaging 8 to 10 people a day. What happens to the market when there is too much demand and not enough supply? Tally Monteau, a local Rapid City resident, says it’s a battle.
Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022. Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 2,000 people are without power in western South Dakota after two storms moved through the area over the weekend. According to the West Central Electric outage map, 2,101 customers are without power. A majority of those are located in Haakon and Jackson Counties.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent vandalism at parks in Rapid City forced the Parks Department to close restroom facilities. The facilities at College and Roosevelt parks are now closed after the continual issues. Doors to the bathrooms were damaged beyond repair and will cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not even supply chain issues could keep the City of Rapid City from finishing the addition to Homestead Street. In fact, they finished far ahead of the original completion date. “Six weeks for a government project. It’s amazing. Really love it,” Ward 2 Alderman Richie...
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. — Residents in Belle Fourche are cleaning up after a line of destructive storms pushed through Sunday night, bringing high winds and large hail. Every neighborhood in Belle Fourche has debris in the roads, windows busted out and cars without windshields. “It started with a big...
Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered storms over the weekend hit some communities especially hard. “We could see the severity of it. I mean we were watching clouds raise and drop and temperatures change and it went from hot to cold, with opposing winds. We knew it was going to be bad,” said Shane Schwender as he recalled watching the storm from inside.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a somber week in Rapid City as people participated in the 50th commemoration of the deadly 1972 flood. Remember, honor, and commemorate. That was the theme of a week long event looking back on the tragic flood that took the lives of 238 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.
This election cycle we are in has truly brought out the worst in people in recent history. Elections should be about qualifications, ideals, and ideas, and not about who can sling the most mud at their opponent. I am truly sad to see members of our beloved community stooping to the levels of politicking that we expect from DC. Lawrence County is better than that. We have a duty to verify and spread truth, and not lies. We have a duty to treat our neighbors as ourselves, even if we disagree with them. Let’s get back to showing each other respect and keep things civil instead of getting caught up in the political divide our officials in DC want us to fall in to. Step out from behind your keyboards and take someone to coffee. Have the courage to ask questions face to face and not from the safety of your mobile device. Let’s all learn to be decent humans again.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel.
STURGIS — The sixth annual History Days, sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at Sturgis City Auditorium. “History: Lost and Found” is the theme of the event which focuses on researching, preserving, and sharing history. This year...
BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills. On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds. Two-inch hail was reported from...
