ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

25 Investigates: Girlfriend of Boston cop who died during January blizzard faces murder charges

By Ted Daniel, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPtMd_0g7DNFe600

A Mansfield woman is facing new charges in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Karen Read, who was dating Boston police officer John O’Keefe at the time of his death, was in Norfolk Superior Court Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

A day earlier, a grand jury indicted Read on the murder count. She was arrested later that afternoon.

O’Keefe was off-duty when he was found unresponsive outside of a Canton home during a late January blizzard. Sources told 25 Investigates at the time the 16-year veteran of the BPD suffered a “serious” head injury and had signs of hypothermia.

Speaking outside of the courthouse in Dedham, Read’s attorney, David Yannetti, said his client is innocent and called the whole investigation into question, saying investigators have failed to collect all of the available evidence in this case.

“I am asking for objective evidence that would show everything that occurred that night, and that is solely within the power of the DA’s office to get – and thus far they have been unable or unwilling to get that,” Yannetti said. “That’s shocking to me.”

Read was released Friday afternoon after posting a $100,000 bail.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, she faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly collision.

Read was first arrested back in February and charged with manslaughter in Norfolk County District Court.

Following Thursday’s grand jury indictment, the case was moved up to Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV outside the Canton home, where a party was underway, on Jan. 29 and left him lying a snowbank.

O’Keefe sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was hypothermic when he was found, the prosecution said in court on Friday.

He left behind a niece and nephew he adopted after his sister, and later his brother-in-law, died.

Read is due back in court Aug. 12.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man indicted in deadly March stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been indicted in a deadly stabbing during a robbery in March. Manuel Gui Goncalves, 30, faces charges of murder and armed robbery in the death of 54-year-old Richard Russell. Russell, a Brockton resident, was stabbed March 19 at a gas station on...
BROCKTON, MA
People

Professor Indicted After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow

A grand jury has indicted a college professor accused of fatally striking her police officer boyfriend with her car during a winter storm. According to a news release from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Karen A. Read faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision in the Jan. 29 death of off-duty Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, 46, outside a Canton, Mass., home.
CANTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MA
City
Canton, MA
City
Dedham, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Mansfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Canton, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies husband, wife who died in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a crash in Seekonk on Monday night that claimed the life of a husband and wife. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Route 44 just after 6 p.m. found a 2004 Corvette that had collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Read
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly grabbing woman by neck, throwing her to ground at MBTA station

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A homeless man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack on a woman at an MBTA station on Monday morning. Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, is facing a charge of aggravated assault after he grabbed a 67-year-old woman by the neck and threw her to the ground at Alewife station in Cambridge, according to the Transit Police Department.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Wanted carjacking suspect taken into custody after crashing into 3 vehicles in Boston

BOSTON — A wanted carjacking suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he crashed into three vehicles during a police pursuit in Boston. A trooper on patrol spotted a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking that occurred “several days ago” and tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Morrissey Boulevard, but the suspect refused to stop, according to Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Married couple dies in Massachusetts traffic crash

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A married couple from Rhode Island were identified Tuesday as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts on Monday evening. Robert Langevin, 70, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m., according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney’s office. His wife, Winifred, 70, was in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two Boston police officers arrested in domestic incidents

BOSTON — Two Boston police officers were arrested in separate domestic incidents over the weekend, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. Walter Suprey was arrested in Danvers around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery on a household member. Suprey has been a Boston police officer since 2008.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Boston Police#Blizzard#Violent Crime#Norfolk Superior Court
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Washington and Fenelon streets on the evening of June 2 found 37-year-old Dorchester resident Jermaine Wade suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Public’s help sought in shooting that shortened Charlestown High School graduation

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a shootout shortened Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony Monday afternoon. Boston Police are looking for multiple people and a car wanted in connection with the shooting that took place on Walford Way and Polk Street. Just before 4:00 p.m., two cars and an apartment building were damaged by gunfire. Bullets littered the ground as graduates ran for cover.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two teens shot over the weekend in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents in Worcester over the weekend. On Saturday, Worcester Police responded to the area of Endicott and Vernon Street at 6:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy