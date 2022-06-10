ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba could snub Juventus transfer in last-minute U-turn as Man Utd flop ‘wants to play for Zinedine Zidane at PSG’

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PAUL POGBA is sensationally set to snub Juventus and move to Paris Saint-Germain if Zinedine Zidane is hired by the Ligue 1 champions, according to reports.

The French midfielder, 29, has officially been released by Manchester United as he embarks on a new era following six largely-disappointing years back at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duPa2_0g7DMvJT00
Paul Pogba is set to make a shock late U-turn on a move to Juventus if Zinedine Zidane takes the PSG job Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNuV0_0g7DMvJT00
Zidane and Pogba are keen to work together with the latter set to hold off on signing for Juventus to join the boss at PSG should he replace Mauricio Pochettino Credit: AFP

Pogba was widely expected to return to Juventus for a second stint, with Real Madrid turning to Aurelien Tchouameni instead.

But French outlet RMC Sport now claim Pogba is waiting to see if Zidane lands the PSG job as he targets a move to the French capital.

The ex-Los Blancos chief is said to have travelled to Qatar to meet with PSG owners.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be sacked ahead of the 2022-23 season.

And Zidane is now the leading candidate for the job as the club's Qatari owners continue to chase a first-ever Champions League title.

The legendary midfielder has plenty of experience in that area, winning four European Cups - three as a manager and one as a player.

Pogba has huge admiration for Zidane - and RMC claim the feeling is mutual, saying the boss "loves" the ex-United man.

And now, Pogba has put the brakes on a move back to Turin as he holds off for a move to Paris.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

PSG have long admired the 2018 World Cup winner and even contemplated a move last summer, but backed out in order to afford Lionel Messi's astronomical wages.

The club have already made moves to improve their transfer activity this month.

The Ligue 1 champions sacked sporting director Leonardo, bringing in football consultant Luis Campos.

Zidane, 49, has been out of work since leaving Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He recently attended his former side's Champions League final victory over Liverpool at Paris' Stade de France.

The legendary former midfielder was born in Marseille, a huge traditional rival of Paris.

Zidane even called Marseille "the club of my heart" - but it appears that any potential hostilities have been thrashed out enough to do a deal that takes him to PSG.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Psg#Liverpool#Paris Saint Germain#French#Old Trafford#Real Madrid#Rmc Sport#Qatari#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was very irritated by...', says top journalist

The first half of 2022 was for Novak Djokovic, numbers in hand, one of the worst starts to the season in the Serbian tennis player's career. It is unusual, given the results of recent years, to meet in June the 20-time Grand Slam champion with only one title in the season, the Masters 1000 won on clay in Rome.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
495K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy