Love Island rocked by a departure – but who left in latest episode of ITV2 series?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Love Island has been rocked by two departures.

The latest episode of the ITV2 reality series, which aired on Fariday (10 June), upped the tension after a fairly sedate launch week.

Midway through the episode, Paige received a text informing the contestants that a recoupling was imminent.

This left the girls in a vulnerable position considering there are less boys, meaning one of them faced being dumped from the villa.

The biggest question marks surrounded who Davide would pick out of Gemma and Ekin-Su, while Luca had expressed interest in both Gemma and Paige.

Ultimately, Luca dumped Paige for Gemma, meaning Davide was free to pick newbie Ekin-Su.

However, despite Paige and Afia being left single, they were permitted to remain in the villa due to a surprise exit earlier in the episode .

Elsewhere, Dami coupled up with Amber, while Andrew stuck with Tasha and Ikenna chose Indiyah, despite interest from newcomer Afia.

It was Liam Llewellyn who announced his decision to quit the series after just five days.

After gathering the contestants around the firepit, Liam, who said he hadn’t “been himself” since arriving, said: “I don’t really think I’ve been giving 100 per cent Liam; I’m miles off that.”

He continued: “Trying to find someone you leave the villa with that you care about – obviously that’s the goal, isnt it? But when you‘re not feeling that, it makes it a hard sort of time to find that.”

Love Island continues nightly, except Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2. The episodes are then available to stream the following morning on Britbox.

