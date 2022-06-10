Music Fest Fridays: High Valley performs ‘Never Not’

High Valley’s lead localist Brad Rempel joined us live to discuss the group’s latest album “ Way Back ” ahead of their CMA Fest appearance.

High Valley is the highest-selling Canadian band in country music history with more than five hundred million streams and back-to-back Gold-certified singles in the U.S.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, the group shared a special never before seen performance of their hit “Never Not.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 10, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

