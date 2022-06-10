ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Fest Fridays: High Valley performs ‘Never Not’

By Pablo Chacon, Lu Parker, Mark Kriski, Tammy Chan
 4 days ago

High Valley’s lead localist Brad Rempel joined us live to discuss the group’s latest album “ Way Back ” ahead of their CMA Fest appearance.

High Valley is the highest-selling Canadian band in country music history with more than five hundred million streams and back-to-back Gold-certified singles in the U.S.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, the group shared a special never before seen performance of their hit “Never Not.”

Visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter to stay updated on their music career.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 10, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

