Jurassic Park Motorpool was again on Main Street Front Royal

By Royal Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jurassic Park Motorpool Capital Division is here once again on Main Street! They’ll be there on the evening of Friday the 10th and all day Saturday the 11th! Bring your family and friends and join in the festivities!. Can’t wait to see you all there!!. The...

Belle Grove Plantation commemorates Juneteenth

Belle Grove Plantation will commemorate Juneteenth National Independence Day with activities throughout the weekend and free admission on the federal holiday, Monday, June 20. Belle Grove is actively researching and interpreting the African American history of the site and honoring the lives of those enslaved and free. Some of their stories are featured in a monthly newsletter that may be found at virtual.bellegrove.org.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
cbs19news

Historic company to expand, and new state park dedicated in Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
WOODSTOCK, VA
Baldhiker

Riverbend Park, Fairfax, Virginia

Riverbend Park in Fairfax County, Virginia is one of my favourite places to hike. Located on the Potomac River, it’s a beautiful spot full of interesting plants, geology, wildlife, and history. It’s the only riverfront park in the county and consists of over 400 acres of meadows, forests, and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Robert “Bob” H. Stepp, Sr. (1934 – 2022)

Robert H. Stepp, Sr., “Bob”, passed away June 10, 2022, at his home in Front Royal. He was born in Elkton, Virginia on October 2, 1934, to Raymond H. Stepp and Gladys Shifflett Stepp. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 17 from 11:30 am until 1:00...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight

On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter along with the Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an opening ceremony for the Honor Flight conducted by Honor Flight – Top of Virginia (HFTV). HFTV...
MILITARY
Leesburg DMV taking huge new space on Fort Evans Road

It’s one of the most frequent questions we’ve been getting in recent months — what tenants are going into a new retail center that’s under construction on Fort Evans Road, near the Home Depot store. Now we know — the answer is just one tenant: the...
LEESBURG, VA
Planning Commission greenlights 335-unit development in Woodbridge

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Maryland developer wants to bring a high-density development to Woodbridge near Potomac Mills. During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the request from...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Shenandoah County 250th anniversary: ​​Furnaces, and the people who operated them, infused energy into local economy | nvdaily

ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Get Away: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

Opening in Virginia Beach this June after a nearly $29 million renovation, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building will feature new animals, including a giant Pacific octopus, chocolate chip sea stars, and an array of jellyfish, plus a moon jelly touch pool. Interactive exhibits highlight why cuttlefish are the magicians of the sea, how disco clams produce light, and more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Immigrants Don’t Feel Safe Walking Along Leesburg Pike, According To Pedestrian Survey

Aurora Gámez stands along Leesburg Pike, which has garnered concerns over pedestrian safety in recent months. A survey taken in the Culmore neighborhood of Falls Church found that the majority of the community – which has a high immigrant population – does not feel safe walking or biking along Leesburg Pike. As a result of report issued on the survey, community members and advocacy groups are urging Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety along portions of the busy corridor.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Massanutten Resort’s Water Park introduces new activities for summer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “This year we are probably planning the most new activities since 2020 for sure but in recent years. This year we are so focused on providing that fun family environment, inviting everyone to the mountain for a returning visit or if it is their first time visiting,” Morgan Mowbray with Massanutten Resort explained.
MASSANUTTEN, VA

