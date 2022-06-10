ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CATS bus catches on fire near Mall of La.

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Capital Area Transit System (CATS)...

brproud.com

Two pedestrians struck in College Drive crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (June 14) afternoon crash on a busy Baton Rouge roadway left at least one person with injuries, officials say. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a vehicle struck two people on College Drive. Officials said the scene unfolded in front of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates shooting on Cadillac Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday evening, the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire makes 2 separate arson arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fugitive task force helped investigators put two alleged arsonists behind bars on Tuesday, June 14. A spokesperson with BRFD said they arrested Jennifer Lindsay Ray, 38, and Lacey Nicole Bonaventure, 36, for two separate arsons. Ray is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Several in custody after police chase in Baton Rouge, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several people in a stolen vehicle led Baton Rouge officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said at around 4:45 p.m., its officers were behind a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle allegedly tried to escape officers, driving from Old Hammond Highway to Corporate Boulevard, before stopping.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies rescue teens who got lost on bayou while frogging

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office rescued four teens that were lost in Chene Blanc Bayou on Tuesday, June 14, officials said. LPSO said the teens intended to go frogging but quickly got turned around. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, their cell phones...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville man dies in Interstate 10 crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after 9 a.m. June 4. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – On June 4, 2022, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 75, dies in hospital after being struck by semi on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man who was struck by an 18-wheeler spent over a week fighting for his life in a hospital before he died Monday. Louisiana State Policed identified the victim Tuesday morning as Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville. Nunez was standing in the road when he was hit on I-10 near the Highland Road exit June 4.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

3 people hurt in accident; car fished out of LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Driving the Future winners: Helen Ambeau and Edward Hay

The U-High Cubs lost 20 seniors and return just three starters from last year’s squad that defeated E.D. White in the Division II state championship. Deputies tase, arrest naked man accused of attacking cashier. Updated: 4 hours ago. West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies tased and arrested a fully...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Shooting in Addis leaves one injured, one suspect detained

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (June 14) evening shooting in Addis left one person injured and authorities say a suspect has been detained. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO), the shooting occurred on Belle Vue Drive, in the Sugar Mill area. The condition of...
ADDIS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Graves addresses Highway 30 Coalition about bridge connection to Hwy 1

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves joined the Highway 30 Coalition in Ascension Parish to discuss collaboration among elected, community and business leaders to prioritize substantial improvements to one of the most important high-traffic arteries in the fastest-growing parish of the state. In recent days three locations have been identified for a proposed new Mississippi River bridge – all of which connect LA 30 to LA 1. Both highways suffered from terrible traffic congestion well before a proposed bridge that would bring even more vehicles.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BREC hosts drag brunch at end of June; event sold out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is hosting a drag brunch near the end of June called ‘Baddies Who Brunch.’. It’s taking place on Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Independence Event Center, which is located at 7800 Independence Boulevard. According to BREC’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several major Juneteenth events are happening this weekend in Baton Rouge. The Terral Jackson Sr. Ole School Variety Greek Show is happening Friday, June 17 at the Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. More than 15 Greek step teams will be competing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting near Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of North 30th Street near Mary J. Lands Park. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 4 p.m. and one victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

BATON ROUGE - A public transit bus erupted into flames near the Mall of Louisiana Friday. No one was hurt when the CATS bus burst into flames. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Video shared with WBRZ showed flames were burning from underneath and the side of...
LOUISIANA STATE
