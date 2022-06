Aurora Gámez stands along Leesburg Pike, which has garnered concerns over pedestrian safety in recent months. A survey taken in the Culmore neighborhood of Falls Church found that the majority of the community – which has a high immigrant population – does not feel safe walking or biking along Leesburg Pike. As a result of report issued on the survey, community members and advocacy groups are urging Fairfax County and the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian safety along portions of the busy corridor.

