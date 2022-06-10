ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Biden discusses inflation at Port of LA as it reaches 40-year high

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055cM8_0g7DM8aT00

On the day the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high, President Joe Biden traveled to the Port of Los Angeles Friday to discuss efforts to streamline global supply chains and counter rising prices, painting the issue as a worldwide problem fueled largely by Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Speaking aboard the Battleship Iowa museum in San Pedro, Biden referred to “Putin’s Price Hike” for driving up the cost of energy and food, which he said accounted for the vast majority of 8.6% inflation rate in May compared to the same month a year ago.

“Every country in the world is getting a big bite of this inflation, worse than we are for the vast majority of countries around the world,” Biden said. “But make no mistake about it, I understand inflation is a real challenge to American families. Today’s inflation report confirmed what Americans already know. `Putin’s Price Hike’ is hitting America hard.

“Gas prices at the pump, energy and food prices account for half of the monthly price increases since May. Inflation outside of energy and food — what the economists call core inflation — moderated the last two months. Not enough, but it moderated. It’s come down. But we need it to come down much more quickly.

“My administration is going to continue to do everything we can to lower prices for the American people,” he said.

Biden said backlogs of goods at the nation’s largest port complex have eased since last year, when cargo ships were lined up for weeks trying to reach container terminals as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered labor. He noted that the Los Angeles-Long Beach complex moved record numbers of containers in May, showing that goods are again flowing.

He also pointed blame for rising costs on foreign shipping companies that carry goods between Asia and the United States, saying some have raised their prices by as much as 1,000%, realizing a seven-fold increase in profits.

Republicans lashed out at Biden and Democrats following the release of Friday’s inflation numbers. On Twitter, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said inflation is “out of control,” and he accused Democrats of staging prime-time hearings on the Capitol insurrection as an effort to distract the American people.

“I call on Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and House Democrats to hold a prime-time hearing on the out-of-control inflation their policies have created,” he wrote.

Biden, however, defended his administration, saying Americans should understand “our economy has unique strengths that we can build on.”

“The job market is as strong as it’s been since World War II, notwithstanding inflation,” he said. “We added another 390,000 jobs last month — 8 million-7-hundred-thousand jobs since I took office, an all-time record. … The unemployment rate is near historic lows. Millions of Americans are moving up to better jobs and better pay.”

Comments / 22

COVID is Dead
4d ago

I would give Biden a little respect if he would just own the problems he has created. At least that way we can get to the true root cause but the constant “not my fault” rhetoric is laughable and does nothing to start seeking real solutions to our issues.

Reply(7)
16
Dookie
4d ago

I love ❤️ liberaltard blame games. it's always someone else fault.

Reply
20
Flips Stars55
4d ago

Complete failure and embarrassment.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Core Inflation#Food Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#Https T Co Ctk3z0p0gk#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy