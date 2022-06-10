Retiring Philadelphia crossing guard throws party for local community

Jazz at the Woodmere Museum, kids' programming at the Please Touch Museum, historic re-enactments and more. On June 19th, 1865, nearly two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free the country’s remaining slaves. These days, we know the date as Juneteenth. Often referred to as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” the holiday is marked by vibrant celebrations, games, music, and a chance to learn about African American history.
