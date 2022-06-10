Retiring Philadelphia crossing guard throws party for local community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man visiting his sick mother in Philadelphia’s Tioga section was shot and killed in cold blood. Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger. Police responded to multiple shots fired on the 3300 block of Smedley Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 40-year-old man was laying outside his car. Police say the driver’s door was open and his keys were next to him. Police immediately transported him to a local hospital where he died nine minutes later. Now a mother grieving the loss of her son. “This is a tragic story because this...

