Final day for Rehoboth Restaurant week sees boost for businesses, raises money for first responders
By Rob Flaks
4 days ago
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Today marks the final day of restaurant week in the Rehoboth Lewes area. all week long restaurants offered special items at a discount looking to draw in new customers during what could be a slower week coming up. This year’s event is the first time restaurant...
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announces the addition of Salt Life to its dynamic retail roster, bringing another beloved outdoor lifestyle brand to local shoppers. The 2,497-square-foot store is now open at Tanger Surfside in Suite 123, near Steve Madden. Salt Life joins other activewear stores at the center, including Champion, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and Puma.
DELMARVA – A program set out to help at-risk children on the Lower Shore is expanding its services to Somerset and Wicomico counties. With CASA’s expansion, many children’s lives will be changed for the better, but CASA needs Delmarva’s help to make that happen. “All you...
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Tuesday morning, Wicomico County Council worked to find ways to bolster support for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. “We probably need to look at making some adjustments.”. “What happened here recently, over these last couple of days, I think,...
47ABC – This Saturday, June 18th, the Eastern Shore Juneteenth is hosting its 5th annual festival in honor of the day and their first parade. Ahead of those festivities, Makya Purnell President of Eastern Shore Juneteenth joined the morning team to tell us more about the day. For more...
Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
SALISBURY, Md. – Students at Wicomico Middle School helped out the Adopt A Block Program at Emmanuel Church. They made bags to hold donations for the Adopt A Block party on June 25th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
With a 3-2 vote, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the amended ordinance outlining the county’s affordable rental program. Commission Chairman Bob Wheatley and commissioners Holly Wingate and Bruce Mears voted in favor of the ordinance. They agreed the action was a good first step in an effort to provide more affordable housing options.
MARYLAND – Moving now to a big announcement from Governor Larry Hogan today, the state of Maryland will receive 15 million dollars to improve some of its infrastructure. This is a part of the long-term Reach The Beach plan which supports the safety, access, and congestion relief projects along the ocean city expressway in Worcester county. This funding will allow MDOT to speed up its planning process to move to the design phase for these improvements. Governor Hogan explains why a move like this is necessary now.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
