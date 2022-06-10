Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Remaster Releases This Summer

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. It would be a significant challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time--especially considering that gaming as a whole has evolved so much over the last few decades. Instead, we rounded up the best PC games to play in 2022. Some of our picks, like Elden Ring and Tunic, are recently released gems, while others are multiplayer or live service games that have stood the test of time, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. Our list of the best PC games spans across a wide variety of genres, so we imagine at least a few of these games will pique your interest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO