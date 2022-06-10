Voodoo Fest organizers announce “Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2022”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 10, Voodoo Music+ Arts Experience announced that it will take a pause in 2022.

The announcement was made on the music festival’s website and on social media .

The reason for the announcement is unknown.

The 2020, and 2021 Voodoo Festivals were also canceled due to the pandemic.

To stay updated on the event visit their website and Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.