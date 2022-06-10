ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

By Sareen Habeshian
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEXsQ_0g7DJQFh00

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer said he has full facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” he explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic . It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Bieber said he’s doing facial exercises to help his face “get back to normal,” but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said. “It’s gonna be OK. And I have hope and I trust God.”

Bieber canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier this week, and was set to perform in New York next week and in Los Angeles in July.

Just a few months ago, in March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain. The 25-year-old model said she had suffered a mini-stroke caused by a small hole in her heart that allowed a clot travel to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Clot#Mayo Clinic
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

Justin Bieber has announced he is battling an illness called Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has caused paralysis in his face and forced him to cancel several concerts. This comes just months after Bieber battled COVID-19 and his wife Hailey was hospitalized with a blood clot. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Saturday TODAY.June 11, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy