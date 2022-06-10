Cadillac reveals hypercar that aims to win Le Mans and Daytona 24-hour races

CADILLAC is entering the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year with a new car.

The vehicle’s name is the Project GTP Hypercar.

Cadillac’s Project GTP Hypercar Credit: Cadillac

The vehicle has been designed to match new regulations for the IMSA GTP and World Endurance Championship Hypercar classes.

These classes are being adjusted to allow the same vehicles to compete in both series, Fox reports.

These rules dictate that the next generation of IMSA’s top-class cars must use a chassis from one of four manufacturers, a hybrid system, and a choice of engine, Car and Driver reports.

New 2023 endurance racing regulations are leading auto manufacturers like BMW, Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini to join in on the competition.

Cadillac is the defending IMSA champion and will debut its new Hypercar at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Cadillac hasn’t entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2002, according to Fox.

The Project GTP Hypercar is the result of a partnership between Cadillac racing and race car builder Dallara.

The competition vehicle was designed with assistance from Cadillac’s exterior design team headed by Chris Mikalauskas.

Mikalauskas said that Cadillac’s Hypercar foreshadows the manufacturer’s future angle toward performance car styling; Fox reports.

Contemporary exterior touches within Cadillac’s design include sharp edges and sleek aerodynamic surfaces.

Limited specs have been released on Cadillac’s Hypercar.

What we do know is that the Hypercar will contain an all-new 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine.

GM’s sports-car racing head Laura Klauser explained why Cadillac is developing a new engine.

Klauser “We wanted to make sure that we brought forth the best possible solution from an engine package to make sure that we were competitive and we had the right pairing with the chassis versus trying to make something that we already had work,” Road and Track reports.