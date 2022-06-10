ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vnaV_0g7DJ9Zp00

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry , Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
verywellhealth.com

What Is Morning Glory Syndrome?

Morning glory syndrome is a birth defect that affects the optic nerve in the eye and causes poor vision. It was named for the morning glory flower because of its similar appearance. Morning glory syndrome is relatively rare, affecting 2.6 out of every 100,000 people. This equals approximately 8,500 people in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Palsy#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
Daily Mail

NBC News' Richard Engel reveals six-year-old son Henry's incurable genetic condition has 'taken a turn for the worse', saying little boy has developed 'uncontrolled shaking and stiffness' and had to spend six weeks in hospital

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update about his six-year-old son Henry's condition, saying he spent six weeks in the hospital after developing uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son has Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS LA

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Bieber's diagnosis sparks questions

Music superstar Justin Bieber announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder."It is from this virus attacks the nerves in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in a video posted to Instagram. The 28-year-old musician was forced to cancel three appearances this week on his Justice World Tour as a result. "Obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," he said.Bieber described some of the symptoms: "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Two years on from the first reported cases of this complication, about 120 children have been diagnosed with it in Australia. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome is being actively monitored by a paediatric hospital surveillance system in Australia, called PAEDS, that includes eight children’s hospitals. PAEDS has estimated the syndrome affects roughly one in...
KIDS
NBC News

Broken heart syndrome: What are the symptoms and causes?

Two days after fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, her husband, Joe Garcia, suddenly died as well. Family members attributed his death to a broken heart. Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, said Joe collapsed at home on Thursday shortly after delivering flowers for Irma's...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Justin Bieber’s bacterial infection, Lyme disease, explained

Back in 2020, Justin Bieber revealed he suffers from Lyme disease. Other celebrities who have Lyme disease include Avril Lavigne, Amy Schumer, and Bella Hadid. But what is it?. According to the NHS, ‘Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.’ One of the first symptoms of Lyme disease is a round circular rasharound a tick bite, called erythema migrans. Some people may also get flu-like symptoms after being bitten, like:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
In Style

Charlize Theron Just Debuted Jet-Black Hair on the Red Carpet

Like many, Charlize Theron kicked off summer with a major hair change. And while most people go blonde for the season, Charlize went the exact opposite direction and dyed her golden locks jet black. On Saturday, the actress debuted her new dark hair on the red carpet for her Africa...
TENNIS
verywellhealth.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Differential Diagnosis

Part of diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) involves ruling out other conditions that mimic RA, such as fibromyalgia, Lyme disease, and osteoarthritis. Diagnosis involves a physical examination, a review of medical history, blood work, and imaging studies. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. RA causes chronic inflammation that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
WebMD

What Is Topical Steroid Withdrawal Syndrome (TSWS)?

Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW) is hard for me to write about. I went through it 6 years ago and it was one of the worst experiences of my life. I didn’t know I was going through it at the time, and even today there’s still much I don’t know about it. What I do know is that I would never wish TSW on anyone.
HEALTH
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy