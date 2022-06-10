ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Caught-on-camera incident gets NY sports fan banned from Madison Square Garden for life

By AJ Jondonero, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfw88_0g7DJ4AC00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan ( WPIX ) — A spokesperson for NYC’s Madison Square Garden says a Rangers fan who punched two men in the face after Thursday’s playoff game has been banned from all MSG venues for life.

James Anastasio, 29, sucker-punched the first man in the face in an unprovoked attack as hockey fans left the arena after the game around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Video of the attack showed the victim, who was wearing the jersey of the opposing Tampa Bay Lightning, falling to the floor and losing consciousness.

Anastasio tried to run away but was stopped by a 37-year-old witness, police said. Anastasio retaliated and punched him in the face as well, according to cops. The eyewitness suffered bruising on his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Anastasio, officials said. The Staten Island resident was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told Nexstar’s WPIX that its guest services team has followed up to provide support to the victims. They also said Anastasio will be banned from Madison Square Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

Ohio bill would require genital exams for student athletes if sex is questioned

The Rangers lost to the Lightning , the defending Stanley Cup champions, 3-1 on Thursday night. The Lightning now lead the Eastern Conference finals 3-2. The teams will meet again Saturday in Tampa Bay.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE: Police activity revealed to be shooting investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Update: At 2:07 PM a press release from SAPD to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong has been revealed as a shooting investigation. Officers were called to the scene at 3 AM to a “Shots Fired” call for service. Upon arrival, officers received more information that multiple shots had been fired […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE on body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 San Angelo Police Department was called to the scene of a body found in Irion County on June 13 SAPD released new information on the homicide investigation. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Zipper for the murder of Shawn Clark. This was a result […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
KLST/KSAN

15 dogs euthanized this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Rangers
KLST/KSAN

Top-rated burger joints in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the time of the year to fire up the grill once again but some days it’s just too hot outside, so here is a list of the top-rated burger joints in San Angelo according to Google. Starting strong with a 4.5 rating with 2.6k reviews is Twisted Root Burger Co. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy