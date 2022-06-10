ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Caught-on-camera incident gets NY sports fan banned from Madison Square Garden for life

By Nexstar Media Wire, AJ Jondonero
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMAHI_0g7DItgr00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan ( WPIX ) — A spokesperson for NYC’s Madison Square Garden says a Rangers fan who punched two men in the face after Thursday’s playoff game has been banned from all MSG venues for life.

James Anastasio, 29, sucker-punched the first man in the face in an unprovoked attack as hockey fans left the arena after the game around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Video of the attack showed the victim, who was wearing the jersey of the opposing Tampa Bay Lightning, falling to the floor and losing consciousness.

Anastasio tried to run away but was stopped by a 37-year-old witness, police said. Anastasio retaliated and punched him in the face as well, according to cops. The eyewitness suffered bruising on his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Anastasio, officials said. The Staten Island resident was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told Nexstar’s WPIX that its guest services team has followed up to provide support to the victims. They also said Anastasio will be banned from Madison Square Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

Ohio bill would require genital exams for student athletes if sex is questioned

The Rangers lost to the Lightning , the defending Stanley Cup champions, 3-1 on Thursday night. The Lightning now lead the Eastern Conference finals 3-2. The teams will meet again Saturday in Tampa Bay.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Cameron Montgomery

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Cameron Montgomery, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile or Daphne area. Cameron Montgomery was sentenced to 6 years […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate escapes from prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning. According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Rangers
WKRG News 5

Police identify body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police investigators have identified the body found last week in a Pensacola park. Saundra Sellers, 55, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, June 9 near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park.  Sellers was found by a city worker while he was cutting grass. Pensacola Police believe Seller’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Escambia Co. crash, woman seriously injured

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash Monday afternoon that killed one person and seriously injured another. The crash happened Monday, June 13 along Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane. A 26-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala when he crossed into the center lane.  The Impala crashed into an oncoming […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy