Suspect wanted in attempted armed robbery of a Hardees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help regarding a retail theft in Champaign. Police say on May 14 three people entered the Zales inside of Market Place Mall on north Neil Street. Reports say they stole a gold chain worth $3,200. The three...
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Pana man will spend five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for fleeing from police. John P. Brilley, 31, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021 after a deputy tried to pull over the vehicle he was in. The deputy saw Brilley near...
EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
JERSEYVILLE - A South Roxana woman was charged with theft after taking items from a Jerseyville store last week.
Michele L. Emmerick, 56, of the 400 block of Southard, South Roxana, was charged June 7 with retail theft, a Class 3 felony.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — We now know the name of a man killed in a crash on June 9. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Marcus J. Thomas Jr., 32, was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. Thomas was reportedly driving westbound on Kirby Avenue near the intersection at Mattis...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man charged with domestic battery was among felony cases filed Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Ryan L. Powers, 39, of the 1300 block of 12 th Street, Cottage Hills, was charged June 10 with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
Injuries were reported in at least two of four accidents in the Riverbend on Sunday and early today, with two involving motorcycles. One crash took place near Highways 255 and 143 in Wood River, another in the city of Alton, a third last night along the Berm Highway and the Belchik Expressway, and a fourth this morning in Upper Alton.
Hillsboro police are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the Friday afternoon attempted armed robbery at the Hardees restaurant in Hillsboro. The suspect initially entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a counter clerk but when a manager shouted for the man to leave he left.
Two Centralia residents have been indicted in federal court on bank fraud charges. 26-year-old Matthew Woods faces three counts including possession of stolen mail, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. 36-year-old Jessica Smith was indicted on one count of bank fraud. The indictment accuses Woods of possession of personal checks...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in North City Sunday. Police found the victim at a BP Gas Station in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge. Reports say the victim was giving a suspect in his mid 20′s a ride.
ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death.
Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies.
During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved.
Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Charleston juvenile is facing charges after police say he showed off a firearm on social media. Mattoon Police say the juvenile was arrested a little before 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Police received a complaint on Sunday that the juvenile showed a firearm on social...
Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
Comments / 1