ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden admin lifts COVID testing requirements for international travelers

By Alexandra Limon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wh3I_0g7DGH5f00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It will soon be easier for people to fly into the United States as the Biden administration lifts testing requirements for travelers flying into the U.S. from abroad.

Starting Sunday, international travelers no longer need to test negative for COVID-19 before flying to the U.S.

Cecilia Rouse of the Council of Economic Advisors explained “I think this is a positive development, it reflects where we are in this pandemic.”

The travel industry, and Democrats in Congress, were pushing for the Biden administration to lift the testing requirement, something many other countries have already done.

“Domestic tourism is way up but international tourism is the problem, it’s lagging behind,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said.

Congresswoman Titus says her district of Las Vegas, Nevada was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic due to its economic dependence on tourism.

“We want those international tourists because they stay longer and they spend more. So everything I heard was that the main deterrent was the requirement that people get tested before they come to this country,” Titus explained.

The expected increase in international tourists will boost revenue.

“We consider that an export in services, which actually is an increase in our GDP,” Rouse said.

But the increase in demand could also impact flight prices as Rouse explained it “will put more pressure on prices, so that will be, may potentially be inflationary.”

Those higher prices would be on top of the already higher prices due to inflation and fuel costs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Retired police react to Uvalde CISD chief’s account of school shooting response

AUSTIN (Nexstar/Texas Tribune) — Former police chiefs, federal law enforcement officials and experts are criticizing the Uvalde CISD police chief’s explanation of why the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting took so long. In an exclusive interview with KXAN’s news partners at The Texas Tribune, Pete Arredondo defended his actions and said he hadn’t spoken out […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Independent

United States drops Covid test requirement for air travellers

Travellers to the United States will no longer have to provide a predeparture negative Covid-19 test from Sunday, bringing to an end 17 months of pandemic paperwork following intense lobbying by airlines and the travel industry.The move will reduce the cost – typically around £30 – as well as the hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It will also cut the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip.The travel industry has been pushing for an end to the policy, which they say has deterred bookings, as families fear getting stranded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Cecilia Rouse
The Verge

US no longer requires COVID test for travelers flying into the country

The US will reportedly no longer require international air travelers to take a COVID test before traveling to the country. According to Reuters, the change will be effective starting Sunday morning, June 12th, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reevaluate the decision in three months. That means people flying into the US won’t have to worry about taking a COVID test before take-off, at least until the summer travel season is over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Domestic Tourism#Covid#Gross Domestic Product#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Cecilia#Democrats
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE: Police activity revealed to be shooting investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Update: At 2:07 PM a press release from SAPD to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong has been revealed as a shooting investigation. Officers were called to the scene at 3 AM to a “Shots Fired” call for service. Upon arrival, officers received more information that multiple shots had been fired […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
International Business Times

U.S. Drops COVID Testing For Incoming International Air Travelers

The United States late Friday rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that follows intense lobbying by airlines and the travel industry. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky issued a four-page order https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/rescission-global-testing-order-p.pdf.pdf lifting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLST/KSAN

UPDATE on body found in Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 8 San Angelo Police Department was called to the scene of a body found in Irion County on June 13 SAPD released new information on the homicide investigation. SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Paul Zipper for the murder of Shawn Clark. This was a result […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Canada to suspend vaccine mandates for domestic travel, civil service

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada will suspend its requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for domestic travel and to work in the civil service from June 20, the federal government said on Tuesday, after provinces lifted most health restrictions in recent months. The requirement was suspended due to Canada's...
TRAVEL
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy