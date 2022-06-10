ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deckers Brands Promotes Angela Ogbechie to Chief Supply Chain Officer, David Lafitte Steps Down as COO

By Stephen Garner
 4 days ago
Deckers Brands – the owner of Ugg, Hoka and Teva – has promoted Angela Ogbechie to the newly created role of chief supply chain officer, effective June 24.

Ogbechie has served in various operational roles at Deckers since 2008, most recently as SVP of global operations & supply chain strategy. According to Deckers, Ogbechie will now oversee all activities related to the global supply chain operations and logistics organization in her new role. She will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Dave Powers , president and CEO of the company.

Ogbechie’s promotion follows David Lafitte’s decision to step down as chief operating officer – a role he’s held since 2015 – to accept another opportunity. Deckers said in a statement that the supply chain functions currently reporting to Lafitte will now report to Ogbechie, with other functions transitioning to the appropriate leaders on its executive team.

“Angela is perfectly suited for this new role, bringing the right mix of expertise and creativity from her 14 years working across all aspects of Deckers’ global supply chain operations,” said Powers in a statement. “Our logistics network was instrumental to our record-breaking success in fiscal 2022, and we expect it will continue to play a meaningful role in our overall operations moving forward.”

Powers continued: “I’d like to thank David for his many years of service to Deckers, particularly his leadership in developing a world-class supply chain organization over his past seven years as COO. I am confident that Angela will pick up where he is leaving off and bring further innovation to our supply chain as we continue to drive growth for the business. I am excited for what is ahead and wish David the best in the next chapter of his career.”

“I am honored to take on this new role, particularly at such an important time in the evolution of our supply chain and logistics network,” added Ogbechie. “While David leaves large shoes to fill, I look forward to working alongside the talented and dedicated Deckers team to support our continued growth.”

This industry move comes just weeks after Wendy Yang , president of performance lifestyle at Deckers Brands, stepped down from the company. Yang — whose career in footwear and fashion spans decades and includes stints at New Balance, Timberland, Reebok and others — spent seven years at Deckers, and was responsible for several brands that rose to prominence under her watch, most notably Hoka One One and Teva.

The footwear conglomerate also reported last month that net sales in Q4 increased 31.2% to $736 million. The sales were led by the Ugg brand , which saw net sales increase 24.7% to $374.6 million.

