4 teens arrested for armed robbery in Des Moines, 2 guns recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they’ve arrested four teens who allegedly robbed a victim of a cell phone while armed with handguns on Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at 2:15 p.m. with the victim saying he was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people. A patrol officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but they sped away. Police say the vehicle crashed in the 2900 block of Cottage Grove Avenue and four people took off on foot.

One suspect was stopped by officers immediately. Other officers called to the scene set up a perimeter and were able to slowly squeeze in and find the other three suspects. Police say the suspects dropped two handguns in the neighborhood. Thankfully they were able to recover them before a child could, they say.

The suspects have not been named but officers say they are all in their late teens. They could each face felony charges.

