ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

4 teens arrested for armed robbery in Des Moines, 2 guns recovered

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLmbi_0g7DFZli00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they’ve arrested four teens who allegedly robbed a victim of a cell phone while armed with handguns on Friday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at 2:15 p.m. with the victim saying he was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people. A patrol officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but they sped away. Police say the vehicle crashed in the 2900 block of Cottage Grove Avenue and four people took off on foot.

Polk County hospitals remain near capacity; non-emergency patients asked to consider other options

One suspect was stopped by officers immediately. Other officers called to the scene set up a perimeter and were able to slowly squeeze in and find the other three suspects. Police say the suspects dropped two handguns in the neighborhood. Thankfully they were able to recover them before a child could, they say.

The suspects have not been named but officers say they are all in their late teens. They could each face felony charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WHO 13

12th floor window at Ruan Building struck by gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to determine where a bullet was fired from that struck a 12th story window at the Ruan Building in downtown Des Moines. The damage was discovered by employees on Monday. Police say the bullet hit the window of a breakroom. No one was in the room […]
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Accused of Attempting to Keep Rented Equipment

Police say an Ottumwa man gave false information when he made a rental at a local hardware store and failed to make arraignments to return the rented equipment. 46-year-old Jimmie Peek Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. According to court records, on May 26, Peek...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Thieves steal $10k in fuel from Iowa construction site

MOORLAND, Iowa — About 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a mini-storage site in Iowa. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, about $10,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a construction site in Moorland. It was reported that over the weekend of May 13 to May...
MOORLAND, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#2 Guns#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Trial date set in Des Moines teen’s hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer. Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting live in girlfriend

A domestic incident in Iowa City early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Johnston man. Arrest reports indicate the incident involved 30-year-old Joshua Thompson and the woman he lives with on East Court Street around 3:30 am. Thompson and the woman were in an argument when he allegedly knocked her to the ground, straddled her and put both hands around her throat. The victim reported that she was unable to breathe and felt like she was going to lose consciousness.
IOWA CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police didn't report crime data to the FBI in 2021

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios VisualsThe Des Moines Police Department failed to report its 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to information provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The DMPD is a part of the 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, including departments in New York City and Los Angeles, that did not submit any data in 2021.Of note: It's voluntary for police departments to report the information.Why it matters: Des Moines police are part of a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime trends...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Bullet hole discovered in 12th-floor window of Ruan Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees found a bullet hole in the window on the 12th floor of the Ruan Center in downtown Des Moines Monday. Des Moines Police Department's Sgt. Paul Parizek said it is unknown when the bullet was shot, but that employees at the building spotted it around 8:30 a.m. He also said the shot was likely fired before employees arrived for work.
DES MOINES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false imprison of woman

PAULLINA—A Des Moines man was arrested about noon Thursday, June 9, near Paullina on charges of false imprisonment, first-offense domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Robert Daniel Godfrey stemmed from incidents at his wife’s rural Paullina residence when a no contact order...
theperrynews.com

Perry teen arrested after allegedly lacerating step-dad’s head

A Perry man was arrested Saturday night on a Dallas County warrant for assault in connection with an incident two weeks ago in which he allegedly opened a gash in his step-father’s head when he struck him with a piece of wood. Julio Adrian Ruiz, 19, of 1421 Fifth...
PERRY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Nevada Man Faces Child Endangerment Charge

A Nevada man is charged with Child Endangerment following his arrest by Story County Sheriff’s Authorities on Friday, June 10th. Thirty-Eight-Year-Old Christopher Piatt was arrested by local authorities at the sheriff’s office and formally charged with Child Endangerment, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
KCRG.com

Police hoping to identify owner of shirt in search and rescue operation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

(Van Meter) One person died, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Meter. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at 28926 360th Street. Jared Eklund, 39, of Ankeny, died, and 16-year-old Judah Noble, of Waukee, suffered injuries. According to the...
KCJJ

Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman arrested after allegedly withholding pistol

A Des Moines woman was arrested at a West Des Moines motel Tuesday night after she allegedly refused to disclose to police a handgun in her possession. Adreona Lea Winfrey, 21, of 6700 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-firearm and probation violation. The incident...
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy