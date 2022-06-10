Mendocino County Primary Election: Still thousands of ballots left to count

CONTRA COSTA - North Bay Area Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a statement Sunday praising the efforts of a bipartisan group of senators that reached agreement on legislation to combat gun violence."Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the often unreported, daily gun violence," said Thompson, who represents Napa and parts of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties. "The bipartisan agreement announced by the Senate today is the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years and is an important step to help protect our communities and save lives.""While the deal does not go as far as the House-passed bills, it represents a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention," Thompson said. "We still have more work to do, we can't pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement. I am committed to working with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are desperate for action on gun violence."The proposal includes resources for states to make red flag laws, invests more in children and mental health services, offers more protections for victims of domestic violence, and cracks down on illegal gun sales.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO