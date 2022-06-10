ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County Primary Election: Still thousands of ballots left to count

By Justine Frederiksen
Willits News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday, Mendocino County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Katrina Bartolomie reported that her office had nearly 18,000 ballots left to process, and had received 14,000 just since Monday, the day before the June 7 Primary Election. In a June 9 press release, Bartolomie said “Mendocino County has 17,602 Vote By...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
mendofever.com

City of Ukiah Leads the Way to Groundbreaking Regional Water Sharing Program

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. On June 7th, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted a new framework for a voluntary water sharing program among water users in the Upper Russian River watershed. The program is the first of its kind in California. The City of Ukiah played a leading role in developing this program, and believes it is a major step toward a brighter future for our community in the Ukiah Valley. The City appreciates the leadership from the Water Board in enabling this vision. The program offers an alternative to the region-wide curtailment orders that were issued by the Water Board in 2021, and instead offers greater flexibility for water rights holders to adapt to changing conditions and reallocate their allowance to other users as needed.
UKIAH, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay congressman praises gun control deal

CONTRA COSTA - North Bay Area Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a statement Sunday praising the efforts of a bipartisan group of senators that reached agreement on legislation to combat gun violence."Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the often unreported, daily gun violence," said Thompson, who represents Napa and parts of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties. "The bipartisan agreement announced by the Senate today is the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years and is an important step to help protect our communities and save lives.""While the deal does not go as far as the House-passed bills, it represents a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention," Thompson said. "We still have more work to do, we can't pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement. I am committed to working with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are desperate for action on gun violence."The proposal includes resources for states to make red flag laws, invests more in children and mental health services, offers more protections for victims of domestic violence, and cracks down on illegal gun sales. 
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Suit Against Ukiah Police Chief and Mendocino County Can Proceed

A domestic abuse lawsuit is moving to the trial phase against the Ukiah police chief and Mendocino County, five years after initial complaints were reported. Former Mendocino County deputy probation officer, Amanda Carley, filed a suit against Chief Noble Waidelich and the county in 2017 related to years of alleged domestic abuse. Carley had initially denied the abuse but eventually came forward after moving out of the house the couple had bought together. It is common for victims of abuse to deny the abuse is happening. When she did report the abuse, the county investigated Carley for deceit which led to her demotion within the probation department. Waidelich was a detective at the time and has since been promoted. He is now the Police Chief for Ukiah. The complaint lists 13 causes of action against the defendants, including Waidelich for domestic battery and the county for unjust retaliation. After a court error and dismissal of the defense’s arguments, a judge has set a trial date for September 26th.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
actionnewsnow.com

All power restored in Shasta, Tehama counties on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to the Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Shasta and Tehama counties, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage affected customers in Mill Creek, Mineral, Mountain Gate and Millville. PG&E says its preliminary determination is that the outages...
SHASTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Reduction Projects Underway In Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1. With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers. Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires. The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Graduates honored at Sanhedrin Awards Ceremony in Willits

On June 7, Sanhedrin High School graduates, staff, Willits Unified School District (WUSD) board members, Superintendent Joe Aldridge, family and community members gathered for the Sanhedrin Awards Ceremony. The Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County, Willits Sober Grad, Mendocino College and the U.S. Army set up informational booths providing a...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's first ever "Purple City Week" comes to an end

REDDING, Ca. — Saturday is the final day of Redding’s first-ever “Purple City Week.”. This campaign, launched by ShiningCare, is centered around making Shasta County's elder population with disabilities, such as Alzheimer's, feel safe and understood in our community. This past week featured several local businesses being recognized for their awareness efforts, including Professional Exterminators (the 1st place winners) and Willow Springs Memory Care.
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Williams
crimevoice.com

Lakeport PD: Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant Service

Originally published as a Lakeport Police Department Facebook post:. “On June, 7, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am, Law Enforcement Officers from the Lakeport Police Department, assisted by Probation Officers from the Lake County Probation Department, served a Lake County Superior Court Search Warrant at the residence at 1201 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport.
LAKEPORT, CA
kymkemp.com

Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Arcata

This afternoon a private aircraft destined for the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) made an emergency landing in a field located in the 4000 block of Lanphere Road, near Sun Valley Farms in the Arcata Bottoms. The aircraft, which departed from Southern California, was planning to land at...
ARCATA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rancho Fire burns homes in rural Northern California town that saw 2017 mass shooting

Four and a half years after a mass shooting, the tiny Northern California community of Rancho Tehama has been hit with one of the first significant wildfires of 2022. The Rancho Fire has burned 700 acres in the rural Tehama County community as of Tuesday, destroying 10 buildings and threatening 158 others, according to Cal Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Provisional Conditional
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service. The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that...
crimevoice.com

Mendocino County man arrested on outstanding warrant following strange incident

A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant following a strange incident in late May. On the night of May 26, deputies responded to a business on the 200 block of Branscomb Road in Laytonville, where multiple callers had reported seeing a man with a knife, covered in blood, standing on the roof and asking for help, the Sheriff’s Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kymkemp.com

Misdemeanor Warrant Leads to Willits Duo Getting Arrested for Meth

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-11-2022 at about 10:30 PM a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a male subject in...
WILLITS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Highway 99W closed in Tehama County due to 70-acre fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE. It burned nearly 70 acres. Highway 99 West is closed at Liberal Avenue and Capay Road for a fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Man Suspected of Multiple Occasions of Domestic Abuse Booked in County Jail

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-06-2022 at 10:40 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the...
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Arson at Napa County Gas Station

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars and facing arson charges on suspicion of setting fire to a gas station in Napa County. Cal Fire officials arrested Darian Martin Preciado in connection with the fire at a Chevron station in Angwin on Saturday, three days after the fire happened. Crews quickly put the flames out before they spread to other buildings in the area. The motive is not clear.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy