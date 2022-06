Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator. The Juneau Public Library is offering many incentives this summer to keep kids reading and to prevent what teachers call “summer slide.” Margaret Luedke, the Juneau Public Library’s programs and marketing coordinator, says there will be reading games as well as prizes for kids to enjoy, as well as crafts and additional story time for younger kids.

