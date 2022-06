OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Sunday morning while he was out on a walk in Overland Park, police reported. The Overland Park Police Department stated that just after 10:15 a.m., a car had tried to turn northbound on to Quivira Road when it struck a vehicle headed southbound. The southbound vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and struck 72-year-old Phillip Shannon, who had been walking on a lawn in the 12100 block of Quivira Road.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO