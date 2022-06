BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Julie Cortese, a Bloomfield High School art teacher, primarily in computer art and photography, will be retiring at the end of this month. In a Friday, June 3, interview at the school, Cortese, who attended Brookdale Elementary, North Junior High and graduated from BHS in 1974, said she began teaching in 1997, somewhat later in her life, splitting her days between the high school and Watsessing Elementary. She did this for her first three years in the district. She tries to teach her students ideas that will set them apart.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO