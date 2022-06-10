‘OPB Politics Now:’ The controversy over clerks

Another left-leaning political action committee today announced it is taking aim at former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the onetime Democrat from Scappoose who is running for governor unaffiliated with any party. That committee, Our Portland, kicked off its 2022 activities Monday by turning its attention to Johnson in a fundraising...
A package of charter changes that would fundamentally reshape Portland’s government and elections is likely headed to the November ballot. The 20-person group tasked with crafting these changes — called the Charter Commission — will vote Tuesday evening on referring a collection of amendments to the city’s founding document to voters. If voters approve the changes in November, Portlanders would see the city expand the number of city council members to 12, implement ranked-choice voting, and hire a professional city administrator, among other momentous changes.
The closest legislative contest in Oregon’s May primary isn’t going to a recount, by the barest of margins. Certified results submitted to state elections officials Monday show that the two Democrats vying for a Lake Oswego state House district are separated by 28 votes. That’s just outside of the state’s threshold for an automatic recount, which would have been triggered if the margin had been 27 votes.
Clatsop County Clerk Tracie Krevanko loves a lot about her job. She enjoys performing civil wedding ceremonies, legally binding two people to one another from the comfort of her county office. She loves the variety of it; she licenses cats and dogs and oversees the recordings of land deeds. But...
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Catalyst program at Basic Rights Oregon aims to increase leadership capacity and champion transgender social justice equity across the state. The program puts together a cohort of transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming Oregonians to gain skills and build community together. Jo Doyle, the Leadership Development and Training Program Manager for Basic Rights Oregon, coordinates the Catalyst program. Ari Rain is a participant this year. They both join us to share the goals of this program.
Employees at two Oregon New Seasons Markets — on opposite sides of Portland — are in the process of unionizing in unrelated efforts. They filed on the same day last month. A key factor in starting both efforts were new policies that workers felt served the company but punished the employees. New Seasons workers voiced particular concern over a recent change in attendance policy, which they argue severely limits the ability of even longstanding workers to take days off without fear of losing their jobs.
KENT, Wash. — The Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) unveiled a new poll Friday indicating a majority of Washingtonians support a ban on military-style assault weapons as a means to curb gun violence in the state. NPI's poll, conducted a week after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed...
The Oregon Tribal Student Grant program aims to help members of the nine federally recognized Native American tribes in Oregon who are attending eligible colleges or universities in the state. The grant will cover the costs of attendance beyond additional federal and state financial aid and can be used for tuition, housing, books and other expenses. The Oregon Legislature approved the program for one year. It’s unclear if it will continue after the 2022-2023 school year. At least 531 people have started applications, according to HECC. We hear from Sandy Henry, education director for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians and Ben Cannon, executive director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which administers the grant.
Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nationwide, thousands of people gathered on Saturday for March For Our Lives rallies in hundreds of cities across America, calling for more meaningful action when it comes to gun violence and gun control — a refrain redoubled after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
State workers in Oregon will start receiving their 3.1% cost-of-living raises four months early and the state will pay 5% hiring and promotion bonuses, under agreements authorized by Gov. Kate Brown this week. Under contracts negotiated by the governor last year, state workers were set to receive a 3.1% cost-of-living...
KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington. The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is asking landowners to look out for the invasive thistle to stop the plant from spreading. The next closest documented infestation is in northeast Oregon, according to a county press release.
HELENA, MT- Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell made history when they advance to the primary last evening. Howell tweeted that as one of the two out and proud trans folks to advance to the general election, they can’t wait to serve in the legislature with Zooey. Zephyr also tweeted...
There’s a shortage of lifeguards this summer. In Portland that means aquatic programs will only be offering swim lessons in outdoor pools, and there will be long waiting lists. The American Lifeguard Association estimates one-third of the nation’s beaches and pools are affected. That’s tens of thousands of closed...
(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
Federal law enforcement is investigating a fire that broke out on Friday morning at an anti-abortion center in Gresham, Oregon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that they considered the fire at a First Image Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham to be "suspicious in nature." KOIN-TV reported that the fire began at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and that the investigation would involve multiple agencies.
Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray have released details of a report they commissioned to help guide them in weighing whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the draft report, released today (Thurs), says replacing services of the four...
