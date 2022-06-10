ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

‘OPB Politics Now:’ The controversy over clerks

By Anna Griffin, Lauren Dake
opb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. In Clackamas County, they’re...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

A Second Democratic Political Action Committee Targets Betsy Johnson

Another left-leaning political action committee today announced it is taking aim at former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the onetime Democrat from Scappoose who is running for governor unaffiliated with any party. That committee, Our Portland, kicked off its 2022 activities Monday by turning its attention to Johnson in a fundraising...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Charter commission to refer sweeping changes to Portland government, elections to November ballot

A package of charter changes that would fundamentally reshape Portland’s government and elections is likely headed to the November ballot. The 20-person group tasked with crafting these changes — called the Charter Commission — will vote Tuesday evening on referring a collection of amendments to the city’s founding document to voters. If voters approve the changes in November, Portlanders would see the city expand the number of city council members to 12, implement ranked-choice voting, and hire a professional city administrator, among other momentous changes.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Democratic race for Lake Oswego legislative seat just misses recount

The closest legislative contest in Oregon’s May primary isn’t going to a recount, by the barest of margins. Certified results submitted to state elections officials Monday show that the two Democrats vying for a Lake Oswego state House district are separated by 28 votes. That’s just outside of the state’s threshold for an automatic recount, which would have been triggered if the margin had been 27 votes.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
opb.org

Oregon leadership program aims to uplift transgender community

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Catalyst program at Basic Rights Oregon aims to increase leadership capacity and champion transgender social justice equity across the state. The program puts together a cohort of transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming Oregonians to gain skills and build community together. Jo Doyle, the Leadership Development and Training Program Manager for Basic Rights Oregon, coordinates the Catalyst program. Ari Rain is a participant this year. They both join us to share the goals of this program.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Attendance policies push workers at two Portland-area New Seasons stores to seek union representation

Employees at two Oregon New Seasons Markets — on opposite sides of Portland — are in the process of unionizing in unrelated efforts. They filed on the same day last month. A key factor in starting both efforts were new policies that workers felt served the company but punished the employees. New Seasons workers voiced particular concern over a recent change in attendance policy, which they argue severely limits the ability of even longstanding workers to take days off without fear of losing their jobs.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Opb#Clerks
opb.org

New grant program aims to improve access to higher education for Oregon tribal members

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant program aims to help members of the nine federally recognized Native American tribes in Oregon who are attending eligible colleges or universities in the state. The grant will cover the costs of attendance beyond additional federal and state financial aid and can be used for tuition, housing, books and other expenses. The Oregon Legislature approved the program for one year. It’s unclear if it will continue after the 2022-2023 school year. At least 531 people have started applications, according to HECC. We hear from Sandy Henry, education director for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians and Ben Cannon, executive director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which administers the grant.
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Chronicle

New Noxious Weed Found in Cowlitz County Is First Recorded Sighting in State

KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington. The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is asking landowners to look out for the invasive thistle to stop the plant from spreading. The next closest documented infestation is in northeast Oregon, according to a county press release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Probe into fire at Gresham anti-abortion center underway

Federal law enforcement is investigating a fire that broke out on Friday morning at an anti-abortion center in Gresham, Oregon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that they considered the fire at a First Image Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham to be "suspicious in nature." KOIN-TV reported that the fire began at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and that the investigation would involve multiple agencies.
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

On One Side of a Swollen River, Portland Hosts the Rose Parade. On the Other, a March Against Guns.

Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy