ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers question future of social security

By Basil John
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvKsZ_0g7DEajm00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Experts say, without changes, by 2035 Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits.

“What I want, I think most people want, is more than 13 years,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (L-Vt.) said.

Sanders believes the change should be increased funding.

“Our job in my view is not to cut Social Security. Is not to raise the retirement age as many of my Republican colleagues would have us do,” Sanders said.

Sanders introduced legislation to fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years by raising taxes on high income individuals.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“If you are a multi-billionaire, you pay the same amount of money into Social Security as someone who makes $147,000 a year,” Sanders said.

But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), believes Sander’s plan will never pass.

“We’re going to need more revenue. But if you think taxing the wealthy is going to save Social Security, you’re wrong,” Graham said.

Graham argues that raising taxes will not receive bipartisan support.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) echoed this message and says Sander’s bill will be a non-starter for every Republican in the House and the Senate.

“The idea is to have people come together, Republicans and Democrats, to see if we can find a solution. If we don’t do that, we will not save social security,” Romney said.

Experts say, for the future of Social Security, acting sooner rather than later is the right thing to do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64

UPDATE (6:03 p.m. June 11): Both westbound lanes of I-64 are back open. CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on I-64 on Saturday. Kentucky State Police report that a motorcyclist struck a deer at mile marker 160 near the Olive Hill exit of I-64. Both westbound lanes of […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Names involved in Tornado murder released

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have identified a man they say was murdered at a home near the Lincoln-Kanawha County line Friday evening.  According to troopers, Gary Linville, 68 of Tornado, was found dead inside his home in the Coal River Road area of Tornado.  Andrew Jones, 65 of Tornado, was arrested […]
TORNADO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Avoid penalties when your spouse dies

Planning for your retirement includes understanding your Social Security benefits and getting the most you can out of them in the long run. Your spouse passing away could have a direct impact on what you’ve planned with your benefits financially. One thing to remember is you cannot collect your...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Motley Fool

Social Security Benefit Cuts May Be on the Way. Here's How to Compensate

Social Security's trust funds are set to run dry in a little over a decade. Building your own nest egg could help you avoid financial struggles in light of lower benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WOWK 13 News

4-year-old dead after shooting in Portsmouth

UPDATE (7:51 p.m. on Monday, June 13): 13 News is learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer says that Zsailynn Conley was with a parent on the porch of a home on Grant St. when he was fatally shot in the chest area. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy