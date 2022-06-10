ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Flesch shoots 65, takes Champions lead in Wisconsin

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Steve Flesch shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Championship.

Flesch chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th and had six birdies and a bogey at University Ridge.

“Hit a lot of good shots, got away with a few scratchy ones,” Flesch said. “Putted great and got the ball up-and-down all but one time, so I had a great day. But the putting was better than normal and I was rewarded with a lot of good looks for birdie and capitalized on them."

The 55-year-old left-hander won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic a month ago in Georgia for his second victory on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour. He also won the Georgia event in 2018.

“A lot of good wedges,” Flesch said. “Converted a lot of the birdie opportunities and that’s kind of what I did in Atlanta as well.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Colin Montgomerie were a stroke back. Jimenez tied for second last year behind hometown favorite Jerry Kelly.

“The golf course is very good, perfect condition,” Jimenez said. “With the rain, it’s a little bit softer, you can attack more of the flags and the course is not playing as fast as last year. ... A good golf course where you come and if you play well, you’re going to be rewarded. And if you don’t play well, you are going to suffer.”

Kelly, coming off a playoff victory Sunday in Iowa in the Principal Charity Classic, opened with a 68 in his bid for his third straight victory in the event hosted by Madison friend Steve Stricker. Kelly won in 2019 and the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Paul Goydos also was at 68 with Iowa playoff loser Kirk Triplett, Esteban Toledo, Tom Pernice Jr. and Tim Herron.

Stricker opened with a 71. Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk each shot 72.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

