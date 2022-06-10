ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

10 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Virtual TV Fest

By Wilson Chapman, Sasha Urban and Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Actors, producers, directors, executives, writers and more joined together to discuss the ins and outs of their TV programs in a stacked season of small-screen excellence for the 2022 Variety Virtual TV Fest. From shows moving to new streaming platforms to the boom in true crime series on television, there was a lot to discuss and the biggest names behind some of the shows this season covered it all.

Here, Variety lists the 10 biggest takeaways from this year’s panels.

Marlon Wayans Thinks Comedy Is Better the Deeper it Goes

For his recent HBO Max comedy special “You Know What It Is,” popular comic Marlon Wayans gets more personal than ever, discussing his experiences learning about his daughter’s sexuality, getting caught cheating and many other mistakes he’s made throughout his life. Although he said it was uncomfortable for him to discuss these topics, Wayans maintains that the special was stronger for it.

“As a comedian it’s layers to an onion, right? The more you do it, the more you get deeper, the closer you get to your tears and the resolve of whatever life pains you got, I think the funnier you become. So you have to take a deep dive,” Wayans said during a HBO Max series roundtable. “I’m able to go in there and find what’s funny about it. And my children’s mother, and my daughter and my son, laughed so hard at the fact that I’m willing to explore that. They’re like, ‘Yo, you’re crazy.’ But I find that’s my therapy. And I find that being able to live that vulnerable on a stage and be that truthful, I think that’s where comedy lives.”

The “Bosch” Move to Freevee is Going Smoothly

In celebration of the return of “Bosch” through its spinoff series “Bosch: Legacy,” original book author Michael Connelly, executive producer Henrik Bastin and cast member Mimi Rogers joined Variety for a Meet the Makers panel. During the panel, Bastin discussed the opportunity for the show to acquire new fans now that it has moved to a free streaming platform like Amazon Freevee.

“When Freevee reached out to us and explained their business model, that they’re going to be ad-supported … Amazon Prime, you are in a locked universe, not everyone can afford it or know what it is. So, being able to offer this to anyone who wants to watch it is great,” Bastin said. “What I am excited about, and Michael is, the opportunity to actually create a universe of ‘Bosch.’ Here, suddenly, we have the opportunity to in success and being creatively good at what we’re doing, broaden Michael’s universe even bigger, which is super exciting.”

Reality Television Can Create Generational Connections

As president of unscripted and alternative at Warner Bros. Television, Mike Darnell has supervised numerous hits, including the juggernaut “Bachelor” franchise. In a keynote conversation with Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, Darnell reflected on how part of the reason reality television can run for a long time is due to the generational connections it creates with its audience.

“These shows, there’s a fondness for them that is passed on generationally. So in ‘Bachelor,’ my daughter when I started here was 16, and not into ‘The Bachelor.’ And then all of a sudden, four years in, her and her friends started watching it. And it was clear to me that their mothers had been watching the show, and it’s a pass-along generational thing,” Darnell said. “I think that’s true of all these shows, that it’s something that you sat down and watched as a family. And they’re almost never ending, and never dying television, where it constantly refreshes itself. It’s brand new every season. And that’s one thing that scripted can’t do.”

Documentary Filmmaking Thrives on Scary Conversations

For W. Kamau Bell, it’s the tough conversations that mean the most. In a discussion with some of the creators behind this year’s top TV documentaries, Bell, the director behind “We Have to Talk About Cosby,” opened up to Variety senior editor Emily Longeretta about the lessons that he learned throughout the process of creating the docuseries.

“America in many ways is broken,” Kamau Bell explained. “And one of those ways that it is broken is how it deals with survivors of sexual assault and rape. And if anything, I hope this docuseries is just another, sort of, ringing the alarm that we need to do this better from the ground up. This is not something we can fix slightly. And also, no matter how scary or difficult a conversation seems as you enter into it, you still need to probably have that conversation. And just because you have it, doesn’t mean it’s going to necessarily get less scary or difficult. But it is worthy.”

Actors and Detectives are More Similar Than You May Think

Octavia Spencer, who served as executive producer and starred in the true crime series “Truth Be Told,” sees her role as an actor similar to that of a detective. In a panel conversation with Variety co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton, Spencer revealed that engaging with and searching for the truth of a person is fundamental to how an actor portrays a character.

“I found it very interesting, and one of the things that I was excited about, was how Nichelle was able to put journalism at the center of the story when it was more sensationalized in the book,” she explained. “And that’s one of the things that I, as an actress, grapple with every day, the sensationalism. And I love that Nichelle wanted the show to be called ‘Truth Be Told’ because, at the end of the day, our job as actors, we’re detectives. We have to figure out a way into these characters and to tell their truths. And for me, it is always, you get to toe up to the line but never really cross it.”

Reality TV Is an Opportunity to Showcase Visibility

When asked about making political statements through reality television, Stephen Warren, producer of the drag makeover docuseries “We’re Here,” said his show isn’t “inherently political.” In a conversation with senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, Warren explained what role he sees his HBO Max show playing in the political landscape.

“What we are is a show that’s showcasing visibility,” Warren said. “What we’re really trying to emphasize is that, yeah, you can relate with somebody that is a 10-year-old trans girl in Florida. You can relate with someone that is a native Hawaiian homeless man. You can relate with all of these people because once you get into their lives and once you see there is nothing that is different between you and them other than their own situations, you’re all human beings. That’s how I’m hoping that all of us are contributing to society — by increasing the empathy level.”

Sometimes, Non-Linear Storytelling Is the Way to Go

In a keynote conversation with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean Productions, the two discussed some of their creative decisions in their collaboration on Hulu’s “Candy,” in which Biel stars as accused killer Candy Montgomery. When asked by Tangcay about the choice to tell the story in a non-linear form, Biel called the method “a nice tool if you do it right. It’s hard to do right, but if you can do it right, it’s effective.”

“Sometimes when you just go linear, you’re just checking the boxes along the way,” Purple said. “And sometimes for the right story being told, that is the way to do it and it should be done. But for ‘Candy,’ when we read originally the first pilot, I couldn’t get enough because she would just tease me with something from the future, but then pull me back into the past, that I needed to learn more to get to this part. So there’s something about [it that] keeps you engaged, drops a little cherry and then pulls it back, that keeps us on our toes.”

VFX Should be an Aide in Storytelling, Rather Than a Distracting Spectacle

From the standpoint of Jason Zimmerman, lead visual effects supervisor and supervising producer on Showtime’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” visual effects should only be used in situations where they need to be used to advance the story. In a discussion with Variety senior TV writer Joe Otterson, Zimmerman emphasized the necessary balance he had to implement to create great visuals that do not impede heavily on a scene.

“Well, I think the challenge always on a show is not to lean too far into the spectacle,” he said. “The point of visual effects is just to aid in the storytelling. That’s always what we are here for. And so to make sure that it was grounded, and always working with production design and what was there practically in order to augment and otherwise help tell the story. But not overpower the shot, not overpower the scene, but to really just aid in helping to tell the story. And, obviously, there’s some sci-fi components to this that you know are going to have to be aided by visual effects. But even in that, I think the point is to stay grounded and not take away from what’s being told, not take away from the performance, not take away from the visuals or the overall story.”

Brand Messaging Is a Constant Priority

Variety digital editor Todd Spangler moderated a panel of television execs to discuss their work using streaming as a marketing tool. During the panel, Discovery Group VP of paid media and global subscriber acquisition Regina Sommese discussed how brand marketing is something the company actively works on for every product, even years after launch.

“When you think about launching a product and a product moving through its life cycle, there can be this notion that you launch this product once, you communicate what the brand promises and then you’re done,” Sommese said. “And I think that notion just simply isn’t the case. It’s a consistent, steady beat of having brand messaging as well as show messaging.”

Telling True Tales Requires Different Approaches for Different Shows

In a roundtable discussion with directors of series including “Winning Time” and “We Own This City,” Antonio Campos, director, EP and writer of “The Staircase,” opened a discussion about his approach to adapting a true story. In conversation with TV editor Michael Schneider, Campos explained the challenge of making a character “more interesting than the real person.”

“One of the things we did was we really didn’t look to cast lookalikes,” Campos said. “It was — let’s find the right person to play this part. Then one of the things that I kind of put out there was like, look, let’s not force anything. Let’s find where you and this person meet and then that’ll be it. Let’s not cross that line. If the real person had blue eyes, an actor would be like, ‘I want those contacts,’ and then we’d go, ‘OK, let’s do the contacts.’ The minute you saw the contacts, you go, ‘This doesn’t work. I’m not connecting to you.’ It doesn’t matter if you don’t have the same color eyes. It doesn’t matter if you’re built the same way. We’re creating a version of that person.”

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson has achieved the rarified status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.” The awards gauntlet lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of tonight’s Tony Awards. Now, Hudson is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Reveals How She Ended Up in Both ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘The Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron is a superhero. She’s already proven this twice in the past six weeks, debuting her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and making a more subversive super-cameo in the season 3 premiere of “The Boys.”  But her real superpower was on display Saturday night on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, where she hosted a block party celebrating the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary. Theron was fresh off a flight from Rome where she’s in production on Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2,” making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Michael Connelly
Variety

James Corden Heading Back to U.K. After ‘Late Late Show’ Concludes in 2023

Click here to read the full article. James Corden will be heading back to the U.K. after he wraps on “The Late Late Show” next spring, according to his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner. Turner, a founding partner of Corden’s production company, told Variety he’s “really excited to get James back in the U.K.” Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company’s Disney+ show “Among the Stars.” “[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and ‘Late’ is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
Variety

The Tony Awards Were So Good: 6 of the Most Memorable Moments from Broadway’s Biggest Night

Click here to read the full article. Broadway celebrated its first full season after the COVID lockdown with the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by a newly minted Oscar winner and spotlighting stage work that included a media-darling frontrunner (“A Strange Loop”), a historical pop confection (“Six”), a “gloved one” bio-musical (“MJ”) and an epic look at the roots of American capitalism (“The Lehman Trilogy”). Much of the ceremony played out as expected, but as ably hosted by “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose, the night still provided plenty of moments for theater fans to remember. (1) Early wins for “Six and “MJ”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Live Tv#Tv Programs#Television#Variety Virtual Tv Fest#Hbo
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Princess Diana Death Documentary Sells Wide for Content Kings, Silverlining – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. DOCUMENTARIES U.K. TV producer Content Kings and production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights have revealed a raft of international pre-sales for “Diana: The Ultimate Truth” (1×60’), a documentary which investigates the circumstances leading up to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, 25 years ago. Despite a verdict of unlawful killing and two police investigations into the devastating crash, many questions around what happened, and who is responsible, remain. The documentary follows journalist Mark Williams-Thomas whose investigation includes interviews with security experts; forensic crash investigators and photographers at the Metropolitan Police who...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
MOVIES
Variety

Anderson Cooper’s ‘Vanderbilt’ to Be Developed Into UCP Series by ‘Dr. Death’ Creator Patrick Macmanus (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. UCP and Littleton Road are developing “Vanderbilt,” a new series based on Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe’s book, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.” Patrick Macmanus, “Dr. Death” showrunner and “The Girl From Plainville” co-creator, will write and executive produce the project. Cooper and Littleton Road’s Kelly Funke will also executive produce. “I am honored, grateful and thrilled to be teaming with Anderson on this sweeping story,” says Macmanus. “His book cut to the quick of four hundred years of American history with care and honesty, never shying away from the Vanderbilt...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

BTS Announces Hiatus to Pursue Solo Projects

Click here to read the full article. During BTS’ Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding, the group announced that they are going on hiatus. The group detailed tentative plans for solo projects and explained to fans that they need the time to take an extended break. This year marks the group’s — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — ninth anniversary as a band. In the one-hour-long Festa video, the members reflect on their successful journey together before going on to discuss their plans to pursue solo work. RM said while they’ve accomplished incredible...
MUSIC
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Dailyn Rodriguez Joins as Co-Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. “The Lincoln Lawyer” series has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The series adaptation of the book series by Michael Connelly debuted its first season back in May. The first season consisted of 10 episodes and was based on the book “The Brass Verdict.” Season 2 will also be 10 episodes and will be based on the book “The Fifth Witness.” It was also announced that Dailyn Rodriguez will board the show in its second season in the role of co-showrunner and executive producer. She will run the show alongside Season 1 showrunner Ted...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sony Music, Tainy’s Neon16 and Tommy Mottola to Launch 22 Publishing Company

Click here to read the full article. Sony Music Publishing Latin has entered a global partnership with Tainy and Lex Borrero’s Neon 16, alongside veteran music executive Tommy Mottola, to launch its new publishing company called 22 Publishing. The new agreement will work to create opportunities for the company’s roster across music, film, and television. 22 Publishing’s team of songwriters and producers include Albert Hype (“Telepatia” by Kali Uchis, Shakira’s “Te Felicito”), Jota Rosa (Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” “Baila Conmigo” by Selena Gomez), Gaby Morales (Dalex’s “Hola” and Yandel’s “Deja Vu”), Ivanni Rodriguez (J Balvin and Tainy’s “Un Dia”...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Hacks,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘The Conners’ Are Three Reminders of Why Laurie Metcalf Is an Emmy Favorite

Click here to read the full article. There you are, watching Season 2 of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy “Hacks,” and delighting in the genius of American treasure Jean Smart and her worthy sparring partner, Hannah Einbinder. And then along comes Laurie Metcalf, playing a burned out tour manager named Weed. Or there you are again, on a binge of Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” marveling at Amanda Seyfried’s spot-on portrayal of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes. And then who pops up? Laurie Metcalf, playing Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner, Hjjfjsgwho early on calls Holmes out on her lies (and later partners with another familiar...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy