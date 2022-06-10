Montgomery County Post-Election Audit

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke says a post-election audit of the June 7 primary will be held on June 15.

Precinct #1 has been randomly chosen for the audit at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room at the Courthouse, at 105 East Coolbaugh Street, in Red Oak. The proceedings will be open to the public.

Recent legislation requires every county to conduct a post-election audit. The Secretary of State randomly selects the precincts for audit.