Dauphin County, PA — Delays in getting new cars is driving up demand for used ones, but it’s also driving prices up. “Week to week, you don’t know what it’s going to be,” Auto First LLC General Manager Joe Khouri told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Some weeks, I come in and I’m surprised at what the market has done.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO