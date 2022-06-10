ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes, in effect Monday

By Allen Henry
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s concealed carry laws are set for a massive overhaul Monday when Senate Bill 215 goes into effect, eliminating the permit and training requirement for Ohioans carrying a concealed weapon.

Three months ago, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law , citing the increase in crime across the state. Starting Monday, any “qualified adult” in Ohio can carry a handgun without a permit. A qualified adult is any individual over 21 years old who is legally allowed to own a gun. The law applies to handguns and pistols only, meaning Ohioans cannot conceal other weapons like rifles or shotguns.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the changes to the law mean law enforcement will have to make changes as well. For example, before the new law passed, a concealed carry permit holder would show up in the system and the owner would have to tell law enforcement they have a gun. Now, the office has to ask if the person has a gun.

“Tactically, I mean, there’s going to be some changes with regard to the way law enforcement interacts with the public,” said Minerd. “And so, I know it’s been discussed in our office and a lot of other police departments around central Ohio, that it is going to invite more questions with people police are interacting with around guns and things that might be a disqualifier.”

Despite the changes, law enforcement and firearms instructors still encourage people to take training or even get a permit. The permits are still required in nearby states, and the training covers the new law and other important safety tips.

Read a full legal analysis of the new law from the Columbus City Attorney’s Office below:

daniel woods
4d ago

prep what if their law abiding nothing to prep for if their criminals they are following law anyway so....... all officers automatically assume their is a weapon

12
Craig Strawn
4d ago

I remember reading and article in guns and ammo. People want there to be a list so they could know if their neighbors had guns so they would let their kids over there. Well this was back when people still used phone books. So the author said he was fine with putting a Y for yes they have a gun an N if they didn't. His point was. Where do you think burglary and home invasion would happen?

3
Me
3d ago

The only thing that changed is you no longer have to get a permit. The requirements to carry are still the same. And a CCW holder will still come up during a traffic stop. Almost all cops ask if there are any weapon in the car during a traffic stop anyway. Criminals have not been waiting for this law to legally carry guns.

