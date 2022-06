(Tulsa, June 10) Hello Idahoans, here’s a quick run down of the current wheat harvest from Texas all the way up to Wichita. Texas harvest started around three weeks ago with low to moderate yields. West Texas and the Texas panhandle farmers are missing out on record wheat prices due to drought. This is relieved as you move more east and north toward Oklahoma. Yields will be average with moderate protein.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO