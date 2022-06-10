ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

After the Marshall fire, firefighters across Colorado worry about a similar disaster in their communities

By Miguel Otárola
cpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the Poudre Fire Authority headquarters in Fort Collins on Thursday, two dozen firefighters and first responders put aside the prepared prompts and spoke frankly about what it’s like to do their jobs in 2022. “It’s really hard because the community … doesn’t know what we’re doing, at...

www.cpr.org

Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
