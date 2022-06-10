After the Marshall fire, firefighters across Colorado worry about a similar disaster in their communities

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two crashes on Interstate 25 left four people dead on Monday. One crash occurred at the Colorado Highway 52 exit near Fort Lupton. Colorado State Patrol says three people died. (credit: CBS) CSP says a second crash involved a semi-truck and a motorcyclist about 10 miles away. (credit: CBS) I-25 FATAL CRASHES: Crash #1 NB I25 mm243. Confirmed 3 fatalities, multi vehicles incl. semi involved. Unknown number transported w/ injuries. Time of call 1:31PM. NB closed/detoured H66. pic.twitter.com/p8uqvpAPO5 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 13, 2022 The Colorado Department of Transportation alerted drivers at around 2:30 p.m., however the crashes happened at around 1:30 p.m. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash at CO 52. https://t.co/zWBSQmvcCU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 13, 2022 Lanes are back open. (credit: CDOT) Further details about the crash have not been confirmed.

FORT LUPTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO