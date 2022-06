I haven’t seen a list of vendors but you can apply or just get a little more information at Northside Food Access. As a way to increase healthy food access in the Northside of Richmond, Virginia, the Northside Food Access Coalition is building a cold storage unit to run a farmers’ market/ community supported agriculture (CSA) hybrid on the Brookland Park Corridor adjacent to Richmond Community High School. The Market will partner with local Virginia farmers to purchase freshly harvested and culturally relevant produce in bulk midweek and provide cold storage to extend produce freshness to be sold on the weekend.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO