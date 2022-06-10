Dodgers: Mookie Betts Reveals Why He Turned Down Red Sox Contract Extension

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts talked about why he turned down the Red Sox's contract extension offer.

Sports are full of sliding door moments, especially when it comes to player movement. Had the Boston Red Sox not finished 19 games out of first place in the AL East in 2019, perhaps they wouldn't have been so willing to trade away 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts .

Betts was set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and the organization was at a crossroads. In the end, the Red Sox did offer Betts a sizable contract extension that was around $300M for an undisclosed amount of years. After being traded to the Dodgers, Mookie signed a 12-year, $365M extension.

The larger deal from the Dodgers appeared to make all the difference for the superstar outfielder. During a guest appearance on 93.7 WEEI , Betts talked about why he turned the Boston offer down.

“There was an offer that was put out there and we just declined and we felt, I just wanted to get my value, man. That’s all. Just like any person that lives, they want to get their value, what they’re worth. That’s pretty much all that that it was. Just the numbers didn’t align, which is normal.”

Los Angeles, unlike Boston, didn't shy away from pushing the total value of the extension well past $300M. The Dodgers also extended Betts before he had ever played in a regular season game for the club.

For the past couple of years, it's been theorized that Betts didn't enjoy playing in Boston and that's why he decided to not sign a long term extension. According to the guy who would know best, that just wasn't the case.